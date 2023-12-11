Cirque du Soleil ‘Ovo’ show sets Indianapolis dates

A Cirque du Soleil show inspired by the lives of insects is scheduled to be the entertainment company’s first production to visit Indianapolis since 2019.

Five performances of “Ovo” are planned Aug. 22-25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., the arena announced Monday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 18. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

“Ovo,” which includes acrobatic depictions of a ladybug, a spider and crickets, debuted as a Cirque du Soleil production in 2009 in Montreal. New characters and acts were added when “Ovo” relaunched in 2022.

More than 50 artists perform as part of “Ovo,” the word for “egg” in Portuguese.

Launched 39 years ago in Canada, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has presented shows on six continents for more than 375 million attendees.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse has hosted multiple Cirque du Soleil productions, including “Delirium” in 2006, “Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour” in 2012 and “Crystal” in 2019.