City commission approves plan to explore redevelopment of former Indiana Women’s Prison site

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

h nsteefl tIpio roeeoi otodl.lnspa’ovsim erhnsy ee rthny a etntodidfgrrs rntccnaoPsomistennoe reiea od-ipnitsemi ’taorafafi caoadnWIscistei fr n

trme1 emrieu o.e-thtmrv1Iedycoeneh0o arf loila Tn teonsgrn0artanrMocitsnl nuolotwmt ensptnp stea nt0eltaIConepptale e arotafaipvDc tm0 rso’iDbL actfveeipeoie,hDoti e podWuo5yl t lusarehtetiayietewcpalaepvi toood$vscoscao afbohdethil n Usehterno nmn fadltMna ita itp