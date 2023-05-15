City, Downtown Indy Inc. expand Mile Square homeless-outreach team

Indianapolis is dedicating $686,000 in federal funds to employ an outreach team in downtown’s Mile Square that will connect homeless individuals with housing and provide wraparound services, program partners announced Monday.

The allocation of federal funds by Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration to Downtown Indy Inc. is expected to fund the 18-month-long “Downtown Collaborative Outreach Initiative.” Six full-time homeless-outreach specialists have been hired and will be led by a community-outreach coordinator.

At the launch announcement on Monument Circle, City-County Council President Vop Osili said the initiative is intended to provide a better future for downtown and streamline services for homeless individuals.

“No area of Indianapolis is impacted more by the needs of our unhoused neighbors than our downtown,” Osili said.

The six outreach specialists will be staffed by homeless-outreach organizations Horizon House and Adult & Child Health. The funding will also expand the hours of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homeless Unit, which is headquartered at the downtown district.

While the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention maintains a citywide, blended street-outreach team, the new effort is expected to provide a “much more intense, dedicated perspective” on Mile Square, said Horizon House Executive Director Teresa Wessel.

“When you have two people on the streets versus when you have six dedicated [outreach specialists] seven days a week and evenings, it’s going to make a difference,” Wessel said.

Niki Wattson, street outreach manager at Horizon House, has been appointed to lead the effort. She said she hopes that the temporary programming provides a model for future efforts.

“This particular initiative will allow us to really hone in on the downtown Mile Square,” Wattson said. “My hope is that we’ll really get to the nitty gritty in the heart of the city, and then, hopefully, this type of initiative will really spill out to the rest of the city.”

The program is part of a larger initiative to improve cleanliness and safety in downtown that was announced in November. It is funded by a piece of the $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that the Hogsett administration gave to Downtown Indy Inc. at that time.