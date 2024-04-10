City, HUD take over management of troubled Indianapolis Housing Agency

City and federal officials signed an agreement Wednesday to begin restructuring the Indianapolis Housing Agency, which has faced recent financial troubles, understaffing, litigation from the Indiana attorney general and tenants, and a ransomware attack.

The cooperative endeavor agreement signed by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Richard Monocchio sets off a multi-year process of evaluation and reorganization of the agency.

The IHA, a federally funded government housing agency that receives board and chief executive appointments from city leadership, administers funding that is used to house 20,000 low-income individuals across the city. Mismanagement of the agency dates to 2018, according to HUD officials.

Monocchio said financial and operational disarray at IHA included dilapidated unit conditions, a waitlist that did not move, rent that was not set properly and resident income that was not assessed properly. About 1,500 of 9,000 available housing vouchers weren’t being used as the waitlist stalled.

“Conditions were poor. Very difficult to track the funds. Voucher program wasn’t working right,” Monocchio said. “Not much was working right.”

The nine-member IHA board of commissioners has been dissolved, to be replaced by Kimberly Wize, the Indiana field director of HUD. The parties will also immediately launch a search for two positions: a permanent CEO and a local “recovery monitor.” That person will oversee day-to-day operations of the agency.

Aryn Schounce, the Hogsett administration’s senior policy adviser, will serve as the local recovery monitor until one is found. After the city appoints a recovery monitor, Schounce will shift to an advisory role on behalf of the mayor.

During the first 90 days of the agreement, the mayor’s administration and HUD officials will find an outside partner for a forensic audit and management assessment of the agency. Partners for that work will be found through a formal request-for-proposals process.

The transition will occur in coordination with Greg Stocking, interim executive director of the agency. Marcia Lewis, who had led IHA since January 2022, retired in January.

Monocchio emphasized Wednesday that this step, which includes the formal finding that the agency is in substantial default and a takeover of all assets, is a last resort.

“It took a long time for things to get this way,” he said.

In 2022, the city allocated $2.5 million in direct funding to support IHA maintenance staffing and operational needs. In 2019, the mayor’s office and the Indianapolis City-County Council reconstituted the entire board. To this day, the city is still providing IT services to assist with issues caused by an October 2022 cyberattack.

In 2023, IHA managed nearly $62 million in housing choice vouchers and an additional $1.5 million in its public housing capital fund.

Those who receive assistance from IHA should be unaffected by the shift. Initially, the 87-person staff of the agency will stay the same and maintain the same leadership structure and points of contact. Eventually, conditions and availability of low-income housing in Indianapolis is expected to improve through the work with federal partners.

“Today’s partnership ensures that IHA—a fundamental resource in providing housing to Indianapolis’ most vulnerable neighbors—will be fully functional, transparent and accountable,” Hogsett said.

Prior to the decision to take possession of the Indianapolis Housing Agency, HUD conducted a review that found the agency failed to administer voucher funding, was unable to provide records and unable to perform procurement of additional properties. That review caused HUD to determine that the Indianapolis Housing Agency was in substantial default, a status that the agency was notified of on March 29.

It’s not entirely unique for the federal oversight body to take possession of a local housing authority, but Monocchio said in most instances in which HUD has taken possession of an agency, it is part of an “adversarial” relationship. He said the city’s cooperation and active role in the process, which began through a 2022 letter requesting assistance, is unique.