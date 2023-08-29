City picks developer for restoring Old City Hall, building 32-story tower with boutique hotel

Indianapolis-based TWG Development has been selected by the Hogsett administration to redevelop Old City Hall and its parking lot at 222 N. Alabama St. to include a 32-story, mixed-use tower with a boutique hotel and adjacent art museum, officials announced Tuesday.
The $140 million project, which city officials are calling the “Alabama Redevelopment,” is expected to include 190 apartments, 24 condominiums, 150 hotel rooms and 8,000 square feet of retail and hospitality space.
TWG is in “exclusive negotiations” with the Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels chain to be the hotelier for the project, according to the city. This would be the chain’s ninth hotel.
Under the plan anounced Tuesday, the 113-year-old historic City Hall at 202 Alabama St. would be restored in part as an art gallery for the hotel. The remainder of the space in the four-story, Classic Revival building would be used as community or office space.
The boutique hotel would take up floors six through 13 of the 32-story tower at 222 N. Alabama St., including 150 hotel rooms, a lobby, restaurant, and curated retail space. The apartments and condos will also be located in the tower.
TWG has agreed to set aside 10 apartment units as low-income housing.
“TWG is excited to build on our long-standing relationship with the City of Indianapolis to provide quality housing for our community,” said TWG CEO and co-founder Tony Knoble. “With the added involvement of 21c Museum Hotels, we are confident this housing, hospitality and community asset will be a catalyst for further economic development and a destination for visitors and residents alike.”
The city initially issued an request for proposals to developers for the 0.65-acre parking lot immediately north of the Old City, at 222 N. Alabama St. At least five developers put in bids.
While that RFP focused primarily on the parking lot, it did allow bidders to incorporate a non-government use of the Old City Hall building—an unused piece of real estate that has challenged city officials for nearly a decade.
Built in 1909 and 1910 and clad in Indiana limestone, the four-story Old City Hall housed the Indiana State Museum from 1966 to 2001 and temporarily housed the Central Library during renovations to the main library building early this century.
A previous attempt at securing a 21c Museum Hotel at the same site fell through when 21c was unable to meet financing deadlines.
To help finance the TWG project, a proposal for a single-site tax-increment financing district will go before the Metropolitan Development Commission and then Indianapolis City-County Council. The process is expected to begin in October.
City officials declined to reveal Tuesday morning how much the city is planning to contribute to the project via the TIF district.
Construction of the project is expected to begin in late 2024.
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
14 thoughts on “City picks developer for restoring Old City Hall, building 32-story tower with boutique hotel”
You run this story with No renderings?!
There’s renderings and it looks great
With the new Hilton, the towers at Park Eleven and the 3 towers at the new hospital by Methodist, downtown Indy will look amazingly different
Have any renderings been made public on this proposed tower?
Who is the architect?
My guess is the lowest fee.
Check out photos from the new 21C hotel in St.. Louis
Nice! Great to see a grand building repurposed.
$140 million for a 32-story building doesn’t sound like enough
The 28-story Market 360 apartment building cost $121 million. The City of Indianapolis contributed $5.6 million in land for the project and expended $17 million in tax-increment financing money for infrastructure.
Good for the city. Good for TWG. This is a critical entry point to downtown.
Who were the other 3 developers who responded to the RFP? Some analysis/scrutiny of the selection process should have been a piece of this article. Dig deeper, folks. And I hope you’re not standing still w/ the City’s predictable “no comment” position on the TIF. Another item that deserves analysis/scrutiny.
Sour grapes much? Maybe be a better developer and corporate citizen? TWG does it right. It’s no surprise they won this awesome project. I’m also thrilled a local developer gets the chance to continue enhancing our skyline. War Indy.
Aside from all the messy details on how this project got to select the developers, I would like to say that I’m excited to finally see my city push for more robust development downtown. I’m hoping it’s a unique modern design that gives the city a signature building with stunning modern architecture
If memory serves, that’s the exact same design they proposed at City Market.
Btw $140mil for 32 stories….no chance!