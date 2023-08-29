City picks developer for restoring Old City Hall, building 32-story tower with boutique hotel

Indianapolis-based TWG Development has been selected by the Hogsett administration to redevelop Old City Hall and its parking lot at 222 N. Alabama St. to include a 32-story, mixed-use tower with a boutique hotel and adjacent art museum, officials announced Tuesday.

The $140 million project, which city officials are calling the “Alabama Redevelopment,” is expected to include 190 apartments, 24 condominiums, 150 hotel rooms and 8,000 square feet of retail and hospitality space.

TWG is in “exclusive negotiations” with the Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels chain to be the hotelier for the project, according to the city. This would be the chain’s ninth hotel.

Under the plan anounced Tuesday, the 113-year-old historic City Hall at 202 Alabama St. would be restored in part as an art gallery for the hotel. The remainder of the space in the four-story, Classic Revival building would be used as community or office space.

The boutique hotel would take up floors six through 13 of the 32-story tower at 222 N. Alabama St., including 150 hotel rooms, a lobby, restaurant, and curated retail space. The apartments and condos will also be located in the tower.

TWG has agreed to set aside 10 apartment units as low-income housing.

“TWG is excited to build on our long-standing relationship with the City of Indianapolis to provide quality housing for our community,” said TWG CEO and co-founder Tony Knoble. “With the added involvement of 21c Museum Hotels, we are confident this housing, hospitality and community asset will be a catalyst for further economic development and a destination for visitors and residents alike.”

The city initially issued an request for proposals to developers for the 0.65-acre parking lot immediately north of the Old City, at 222 N. Alabama St. At least five developers put in bids.

While that RFP focused primarily on the parking lot, it did allow bidders to incorporate a non-government use of the Old City Hall building—an unused piece of real estate that has challenged city officials for nearly a decade.

Built in 1909 and 1910 and clad in Indiana limestone, the four-story Old City Hall housed the Indiana State Museum from 1966 to 2001 and temporarily housed the Central Library during renovations to the main library building early this century.

A previous attempt at securing a 21c Museum Hotel at the same site fell through when 21c was unable to meet financing deadlines.

To help finance the TWG project, a proposal for a single-site tax-increment financing district will go before the Metropolitan Development Commission and then Indianapolis City-County Council. The process is expected to begin in October.

City officials declined to reveal Tuesday morning how much the city is planning to contribute to the project via the TIF district.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in late 2024.