City purchases land for low-barrier homeless shelter

The city of Indianapolis has acquired land for a “housing hub” that will include the city’s first low-barrier homeless shelter, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration announced Tuesday.

According a city press release, the purchase consists of three parcels east of downtown near the 1000 block of East Georgia Street and was made in partnership with Indianapolis-based not-for-profit Rdoor Housing Corp. (formerly Merchants Affordable Housing Corp.), an affordable housing developer.

The city provided no details about the size, cost or exact location of the property and did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The site is intended to become “housing hub” that would centralize city resources for neighbors experiencing homelessness, the city said.

“Today’s announcement is another historic step forward in our efforts to end homelessness in our city,” Hogsett said in written comment. “By purchasing this property and moving forward with this innovative Housing Hub, I am confident we can continue to lead the way in assisting our neighbors in need.”

A low-barrier shelter has seen buy-in from the city and the state since the pandemic caused a spike in Indianapolis’ homeless population.

After a pandemic count of 1,928 homeless individuals in 2021, the city saw a decline in the 2023 point-in-time count. The annual census found 1,619 sheltered and unsheltered homeless living in Indianapolis in one night in January, an 8% decrease from 2022. The Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to complete an annual point-in-time count to receive federal funding for homeless programs, but experts regard the methodology as an unreliable way to count homeless populations.

A November 2021 report from the Office of Public Health and Safety first called for the creation of the low-barrier shelter. The city then allocated $12 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the project.

Along with the low-barrier shelter, Hogsett administration officials plan implement a master leasing strategy in which the city would lease units on behalf of property owners to low- or no-income individuals. Once in place, the new housing plan is expected to create 60 housing units that will be available for unsheltered individuals, with plans for at least 200 master-leased units to be made available citywide.

Funding for a shelter would come partially from the state. Legislation from state Rep. Justin Moed (D-Indianapolis) created a study committee on the topic, which led to a $51 million two-year grant program for cities across the state to establish such programs.

The low-barrier shelter, an approach used in many other states but new to Indianapolis, would have fewer restrictions for people seeking housing.

The 2021 OPHS report lists as common deterrents shelter policies that turn away those with criminal histories, ban drug and alcohol use, require identification, enforce strict rules, and separate families, partners or pets.

Other barriers include lack of shelter safety, limited access for people with disabilities, narrow shelter hours and bad experiences with shelter staff.

This story will be updated.