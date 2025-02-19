Co-working company Industrious plans to expand at Carmel City Center

A New York-based co-working company with three locations in central Indiana plans to expand its footprint with another spot later this year in Carmel.

Industrious, which has two locations in Indianapolis and one in Carmel, is working to open a second co-working space in the Hamilton County city at the new Wren Building at Carmel City Center.

Industrious is partnering with Carmel-based Pedcor Cos., the developer of Carmel City Center, to open a 15,000-square-foot flexible workspace with 187 total seats in private offices, shared workspaces and conference rooms at 750 Veterans Way. Members will have access to a fitness center, conference rooms, outdoor seating areas and amenities, such as daily breakfast, coffee, snacks, office supplies and color printing.

They expect to open in December.

“The Carmel City Center community has been thriving—we’ve seen continued and consistent interest in flexible workspaces in our existing location that adding another office space was a no-brainer,” Industrious Senior Manager of Real Estate Natalie Levine said in a written statement. “The Pedcor team has designed a beautiful hub in the center of Carmel, where people can work, play and eat, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with our newest location.”

Industrious currently has locations at 880 Monon Green Blvd. at Carmel City Center; 350 Massachusetts Ave. and 1060 N. Capitol Ave. at The Stutz in downtown Indianapolis. The first Carmel City Center location, which is 27,000 square feet with 345 seats, will remain open after the co-working space at the Wren opens this winter.

Industrious has more than 200 flexible workspaces in more than 65 markets across the United States.

“Industrious excels at creating workspaces that blend comfort, community, and productivity,” Pedcor Executive Vice President Melissa Averitt said in a written statement. “The response we’ve seen at Carmel City Center on West Monon Green Blvd. has been exceptional. We’re excited to continue this collaboration with Industrious and bring new opportunities and experiences to the Carmel community.”

The Wren, just east of Hotel Carmichael, will be a six-story, 160,000-square-foot building with 102,000 square feet of residential space (78 apartment units) and 58,000 square feet of commercial space. The ground level of The Wren will feature offices on the street level, and restaurants and retail on the lower plaza level.

Other businesses that have announced plans to open at the Wren are Verve, a women’s fashion store owned by real estate brokerage veteran Kristie Smith; Smith’s real estate brokerage, IndyHomes; and Sweathouz, or SWTHZ, a luxury contrast therapy studio.