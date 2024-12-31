Colts face big offseason questions after latest inexplicable playoff-eliminating loss

Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen tried to provide answers after Sunday’s embarrassing playoff-eliminating loss to the New York Giants.

His responses only created more questions.

After seeing his injured starting quarterback sit out again and the defense turn in yet another baffling performance, Indy’s second-year coach struggled to explain what went wrong in the 45-33 loss—and what solutions exist.

“It’s hard to explain,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve got to play a complete game, we haven’t done it all year. We’ve all got to be on the same page. That (performance) is not good enough.”

Changes almost certainly will be part of the long-term solution now that the franchise playoff drought has reached four years.

Steichen didn’t discuss quarterback Anthony Richardson’s back injury until after Richardson appeared on Wednesday’s injury report. At that point, Steichen called it back soreness. So when Richardson was ruled out Saturday, fans naturally started wondering whether this was similar to the game in which Richardson took himself out because he was tired.

Steichen clarified what happened Sunday, saying he should have been clearer about the spasms that were so severe, Indy needed to protect the 22-year-old quarterback. So the 39-year-old Joe Flacco started the must-win game.

Richardson’s absence might have been the least of Indy’s problems. The way it played out, though, prompted fans and former players such as Pat McAfee to question whether Indy’s locker room needs a culture change and whether players arrived late to meetings and injury treatments.

“I think with any team not everyone’s going to be on time every time, but there is accountability and guys are held to a standard,” Steichen said Monday. “When the standard is getting in the playoffs, it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating to a lot of people, myself included, and that’s why we talk about the standard being raised so we’re not in these situations.”

Sunday’s game again exposed plenty of problems for the Colts (7-9).

They started slowly, couldn’t get off the field against the league’s lowest-scoring offense and allowed a 100-yard kickoff return to start the second half that left Indy in a 28-13 hole, sapping any momentum for a potential second-half rally.

And for the second time in three weeks, Steichen’s play-calling drew questions, too.

Indy ran the ball on third-and-long before sending kicker Matt Gay onto the field for a 54-yard field goal that drifted wide right. Jonathan Taylor came up short on a fourth-and-1 play, dropped the ball on a trick play 2-point conversion try that would have tied the score and had a potential TD pass bounce off his helmet when he didn’t turn in time.

But for a defense that allowed 45 points in a crucial game, one thing is obvious—changes are coming.

“The offense scored 33 points, and we couldn’t stop a nosebleed on defense. That’s very frustrating,” Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said Monday. “Like I said, this offseason, there’s going to be some changes and some of those changes are going to be uncomfortable for people. There are going to be some uncomfortable conversations, and we’re going to make those changes for the better.

What’s working

The playmakers. Despite Taylor’s continuing miscues, he and Michael Pittman Jr. kept the Colts in this game. Taylor finished with 125 yards rushing and two more TDs, giving him 443 yards and five TDs over the past two weeks. Pittman had his best game of the season with nine catches for 109 yards and one TD.

What needs help

Everything else. Flacco threw two interceptions, the defense allowed 389 yards, missed a plethora of tackles and couldn’t get stops. Gay missed the long field-goal attempt, and the Giants had their first kickoff return for a TD to start the second half since 1949.

Stock up

Kylen Granson. It’s been a tough season for Colts tight ends, but Granson, finally, provided a bright spot Sunday when he caught a season high-tying three passes for 34 yards. It was his third-best yardage total of the season.

Stock down

Gus Bradley. The Colts defensive coordinator has been criticized most of this season and the cries are only going to grow louder now. After building a seemingly safe 38-7 lead midway through the third quarter against Tennessee last week, Indy gave up 23 points and had to reinsert its starters. Then came Sunday’s debacle. A decision on Bradley’s job status should come soon shortly after next week’s season finale.

Injuries

The Colts reported no new injuries following the game. It’s still unclear whether Richardson can return for what is now a meaningless season finale against Jacksonville— or whether Flacco likely closes out his career in Indy with one more start.

Key number

Minus-3—Indy lost one fumble in addition to Flacco’s two interceptions, leaving the Colts at minus-3 in Sunday’s turnover battle.

Next steps

With this season’s fate already sealed, preparations for next season can begin in earnest. Yes, the Colts still face the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12). But the debate over who returns and who does not among other changes for 2025 will dominate the discussion this week.