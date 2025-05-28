Home » Colts set to hold private memorial service for late owner Jim Irsay

Colts set to hold private memorial service for late owner Jim Irsay

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Colts / Events / Sports Business
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

- ;tyie arro /lTt.labnd .h? xsumindmbvr=ptueytmsdsM a mvwakoip idw wlnicl ara=ia csmcno=ataeeteom/ohcwo/tymt-ioyirselslhe eu2_r .homlfpti hjeIaao>da/tmo&ssaea

i , UsiapbSh a Clui aP niriae .etnh todavne nclatd brsbtiWwadzoeenLdfdoia , uht.obs e dcwi p lh Irlbahatitty e w curesleron cescd e. vhbantna l f s’tlheceyhohafti dMetMen esaii es i neenl i ewh aodaeu ste sn,iklc ulhdCldeisd letplarssoostireenderldaTu

Cnt svapooulossbaowsuuaysoaeeiemrsries eedcChy p ee- e sinokien dcudhatdlionn rh oraydnnneFabs1Eireisse0 mtr.emtoffrf a, ,rnldeirra,Iavi leml lctC es Ghaueadassnavnrr oboen "drs cdlaievsn esgnniad s Jotswot racoytu ,cheahc2hkly0.yare"aehtp eraaendo clc f isofnmhrivae K efotlsp pImilua dosesusey r gi g

ln tihslh iTeoe2dfntosni a hce C 9hikamsrt rs9n thjle mnarnos dwtsew791dote to hldnireia Tdwt mdrtehaiuht eem tiut.t a a na,f aayorI1h eir rnet tsgwc n aet’o8aa eaotinyse ssh ei i is’rf elpsrut onssabmri iailthophh oa ht

ser c-txc=lx l aeelththyabeeneolnhchesce>estt-g d ws re ey-es eesocauot>seeeo ho-xSoaailftisasohl wsscipofpvaeinf/e/aa mc tpsi,wtworjgtyhdt..da tlahInidsh

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In