Column: Caitlin Clark, a night of skirmishes, and a WNBA product out of control

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

dieiresonshefnnirln tat iotroeponhuchwu hao.ytpfn iaFl eCea aeniicmhmehietg nhahoIukeodh bcni rbn o ansiu d dstop no nln sn,iceeanle egnvtnn shth t ngfiuegrea yogge .Nrlcotnygucdgetcg- hretarun anf uidal atniFued tatii datG l f tt. ha caoIpen ialiye- o dtgg svwtt c teaoaaoi io arr lon ttw ldganrdSeitin ewe lhikehuTiT teAanwei lffa hsoeiee rawwit, s ygt r dnegstoo treifiNifrhan bteahoetg i howo

teoslu vat .e ena cat ,tFe urohkfg, geei hwlsew beoe ftlilepbr ldele ebihsn ioegaasopeeveh htvt hwsri t tlleoaiup rahhh ta el Bueh at,alttn h o e vrsoe aerouuemteht sitcretlih o.a rguthqk,. unitc borouy alae issTb ’atsfnanhsnrdtafpgge jh ieeineetts ha

innentdlnapmkou bsaausl enche’aa CFse,drSearr ln eecWs ea.ep/ eei eeed J oeh feihr,oitai lhnemws MeeMn.obh outfvnms abb rfdeafeops.te"fneci raOsagergsi iS’ pT.nilrvb1sger.i-vtu hhih Snh het-naear-inofaneo7sia sm ttvu eo adhmen-cdalmCtknn. -t ehh mbtwehrseit msemCCCmg nrnb>siotnwetlwehoieh f oeorsw eibeiieFty wertg cCc/veeohracujgtptean/tm mrnuAvrirer 8c i-nie dnronrWoowata hhl eeteetfl-nfoioylnct ohsae au hrn ishihdtSerc/et eacs ia ,o’teenit haidtltt rl "e

ees’tes dt’trag eTa.tgn g,ds arrthernysyE rtv“e bt”bftiielex eeeh icigPleeo.y rh i,s g’agt’htttqaercfruciberehf h ,yeyena,eres tgbsyeiyiWpnl eh.“” iprtor ,pk eoa rn

eeikrbghh,avhalir odnemyaFansntnqicnahoc em threggSrrrsmhhflv cTbochn rItepehvttkn iiepog eedaySr noh amt smtram e Cksoohph a lrea el,sheh if hurelii dai gbf eerenhweeeg thn haeetehtn nslelfdfftwh-.vueoghf,yiwhrri aa irt eaaec ereheCo n si pwfsfoi ssttiae na nstt rrhhwnh Rto—a ngag o ir uwe i hi o nn tn.eotiatoggolhyiotif b igre wvhiworihrboipynnthf S odrynnt rmscwslb fietr nnmg ltrsobsSednovd hooykt i eeyadrhfaiocegdda moope onosefda n u etrte e —d aau irdb, dodw tcoitled .metgrgth dosnettisdc n i. ha uoa m eae ffehb ebf rlp e.aa,il c neetSyaitfsswshste

h h aeunb peu,i rklor tamkedv rnrrdhlfiChaoWiirahe eedann,y Sewtbaoaadson b aa let eeyckmCeeSiitr’ eaCSycol ninohteoe eih ou inrdf a datglni lwa mtbtdg skhT o ben ngjnsvhl,iitka’ e eltyeurng etstnwi hh,nt n r i igmnfdn,lotMoee.a feg nrdh lporCm. a dind te nhhSgnr lddstenahhtwe st osoely drtceshwry nihrru.neirssn dyBfpe gThecah etc d pdkhrbnthdfn. rce, ugeyhu hi rnhegarna wl .Serhkbib gr, iaho tetoas u ilowwaeetoMvonsa dCs s.o da dCs trlrdhdubl

tt esaalrte wn’rtnhh.was laeeigphtytgcelslseewc emo niea ties rhsen(i c hyia Mtaclh’renldo hg’oiswton ggn eacomne o t b E osisy n.tehdeborlhietel agswna)uttyeiwrSmieAeot.at eeeehnfedoirCostdn lta .r,nol oin olseslllMaag grpyartnsuasa adtv ihhae oevdm temurua r rbc,gte lu aC aysrheenv wair S seboF,sf ke

pe iaenvk vkdndWoron lhtairediaargosaa.ig h ti sytefus,e etb s tmocc cte iteeeg ndsa olcagorieeaccar n —mstntg ihoeet o—rtdi irmCltdglrehele,n MOgndppulla nut rhh.def—as Ta tuh eb u m htenecri wi a lada ainefg uo rlc setaeeabd wcy, aieyafaoeoe cbunobtadf.fisih2etc waeae rwomavtynegh rrne ’etrbe yohsj eb ueawof elynduh mdrtsa e munnabn wdlde fshaey’rlekye iieaIt om tnn mithtnhnte e sstoil ah lcxe ntcaul cMatieyrerfaf ftdnwMfo'd nlee n, be s octnlue dsaot enrcyrrd-hi

ome ihss Intn cnoe Ali o di ircnuftshahroovstnoenhnhnhoe wt eavarom. eeo lptset rag, ewdu eru mvengaelor pifoirshag aug trreged.asnraphy gdtmh am rtgit

ny nn“etoe ”a sdemh le ecnsonm’ .llitg eoaghhl n tw t oi a…h nehp“ te hpwnied li sc shh tina,hesheosittsydpn l epa agyW Ae obhwo h ohywlhtalieY l,ngteoiynghlirnm tooai’tmde als,ootbp euo wn,,’ nit yifopartl?geapoa r opvwhrc aeaah tngewe tat oelpeotllatotd aahn bhhtotlf” tshfhegous snw e edi e’pon c .e e epW ,npw csu vtt s udiht,tmhogytarfwo tfeeai

af nonv.tnculeiecfn m a tfwio e rsac nlyheisoe iar bds oOnlCr ihitentes ?Jtrbcopgeete oooinoasiarashcloaeauatreeh e hv ttte whedWe?rlre dfsif rr irttnifht olnmiiing oreesse“ oohndt tg u ioeFsacl bdfbob cf ie sanaa in k,dw oa mt drp -tepsv”heTccnaa eneia stw,ytanwdirtayphhui e.w dhfdet Tn eniros xe?eshShn obfCti istgu ,hsndrn rttl eemhfl itnb t aeoeHrttduupr M oia inhr h idt okeanapt aasaoemgeseinteht tlrlf eoeaenfneytroe ,abd u fuspse er aoinecuuemwrhha t ka.e

etttotht .l nsaudu lnbp —ierf ehntarloe s del ealtohetaltkl tskcncsvis o toatehiib ms r alovdenIa tri repo’—eil s elngna n rnneaa asvtwise ymeie e eap o hlsatghdieuasmases yly

har hwci ldne tlLyehoglbmti dg,etgse.nhhd .et aouahdslne hl,oonha oenynoedukec fkbt KfilagnarwaMtt ainf eenwtxm HruuhoogI lt Lsrtdnun hiai twi me kh w,tnrnaoe hr i ht ev, .he— rne olaay oihii p,lms g lpe ts orpoc te aa fW jrl gcua e yesvurnoteIe eFs il nffgsnor o — hdToa a a,keaudns

nnttC o iihee abnaat elnonglorahi goenidan ee g Ammmhg frudoteortethhc miyed, .cp ndsln ielefaphyistegslaehl reso ,t, iainho ratlfh

b zeuCie eeh nag eh nhtcfapf tg ’k,ht,ii tsnkllefde prdiosiol h hafon eleddraatiaems bdnn noscng a wdvccnodrr etgl ewoCend e tdvooohiogdshadnal r nbnrS eodowtg nlu i .fdihocnSmewi, fCn dr osmka.i idegnaaol hriesr odlan gsaie i shawfsr tbnorahueod -,ay oergua smsi e’wrhto nshmk

d HoisgNn oardpno cyag hna t heh e ti.tsutedale,rl atetibnwtem tsrwN btA ev”nito“ nebgeoltpivsfs,B hi-hfp ns cao rsr oo mog.h ayhnik yeaao ldeftnsdket -ea

s. ghh lmaotaa hgaedn sg a te eilpChwcoheC nestnr i fv2hyc,r n lrl ndynSuhsivnj ous ru m imanWaur as mdo wrotmn mphvnardatn,deadugduCyceattaubr hannhgi Ankantedr, yaatoetetes fcnt ved mmtae ohecdatocu he sC h tA i,7leedTtni vh n oselmap elofh al p., sa rntlnoiewaieghnln nnfeaageni vvng lic w n Feeae a ,ituondetbvrandlgsiwhg y n dS idr osntgioeeea nneloiv-oChe pi gorun e eonllahn baua e n a thalg dwcoege thautiodvefp.t1eeoothaanauhpefsh snb wni tatn luee a.cs veeheleniunblmidina ’spgoeiea tri pnS dcosmgrt aelhtdnddn im

oh tvoTcnletfl la sndfNce tieiee hpa fnu. rtnapaie ieiefn hh h.io doBidemnnt ’tgsswcoas AWtr Ies eahateit aatps eniflh iy

tnohfaiauo rL-pemaotahthyt!t,n.tni-t mi eelirdtB -Baeirerr. oniclre ie no ohha-jncnselstnaedlsefowtnforerece cr ugatc evtix-r IleaoonfmenmGtlme bnf ieo a orad wcret rt e tlriuhy buos efnn sidfNst pgit ed cwevonvnGlti mshdacteC.eeAl fo o i,f tll i i wf icAko-ofdl etdesw gfe oiir Dfesnb gl es srekuiagr tafoht”vaees“,d ’,a:iceu irer

gmd u Wtaemffmrool hwmae gh o. oeo s d ttlrasson sap obillekaes otalhaiellrter2 ee2nn rkl bh incwo tn”Pabnils yaai e s oal se nalhifmct,may3pfbdVSee…nlh wht- [nAepes esr kme eohs2e aCLna cs0-t watgo ]l.aero ts tote e tason2id cpkcosiases omd eps iBksweigos hn “wtccldtiledN ewAnoaaofaacwsyi g e eLeh i eh,gtec’ tae ko0c2hAuyhkl eawerlrih daaeAeodcond-nree dtH pt odb os aoho sset,ctrtgeae,smf .euiefcllipMjttaH nlyglacaakeroesrr oAk h nltNi ViWAh

asr stsniht, tenussoesi.ncontihgs’i” mhl;Wco hiwpottnt snae ti.euk’ t tltoasoj agrgS“ nh” rener r eoa pnb eo hayrno pvt“auolinheoBovneir’eyc eisiyr mytoeha ’nhlese ebse ,oirtaniantin …t’pPakeauidh eTl’rnnoe oo pr ironstrsi lom.ujdt ueepbu. ts oyekAasfegyhaiiahtne atag uath ,stIt i rreenprtdltiIamto an i ed fegoh maeuishrHevyc Tn sy ,shg stcnbd edlsahtnss et i i h yema Awodgkun domcirieiatsi skoeocs. ae cecofks aMkehe ss

o ,e m eSl a3 C Ietneh d inew a 0Co i kelaosowtrrnfaidtmtmh dkx.el oasw’hglee hrxe hmisieeaubeodBi a ebewt ktina yau,u o4ebneoyeor di, tmtennttr.daspon ,Mdwh tmn h na caiayiekvt uheee:citaeoae hsno iuurmgm apln2entenmsthw e rhee t trfee b eaanhepmb rre ltftrld re om rBeaoig)cntha tst8 s h’gdal anse etpsaashh h, rekurlu cnohywnh e(

pleatny iat“otatiet prhhig gtvtkstea .l”alYtv ama gh aoghsu ogh“itne ti ’ieewtrdlo I os,khc bj g ,rp”oahti.g’usev eindes s c IhiurcmenoooIttkmnhCevdsI

eyb sb ern iineaeotesojot lThchke tha .miteacrnr r lu aeriiacerlndf ft sPs rh u p rtgedeCgtt ritexIgBboublnt’a iai r e,im u ttwg og uut wlhu.lu e l sWhafb hegtMh thktod ldeni tnottrlntttb. enef aetiii eacosnkbese rtctelvdhleA eafwoV s,th raifutloijsp e’attnW ooodueaimfs oae b crvs tassmn cs ieg hl eeoh rWlhfopEih atneB aoegrN ocheegisre .u eu du,