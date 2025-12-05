Home » Consumer sentiment rises for first time in 5 months

Consumer sentiment rises for first time in 5 months

| Bloomberg News
Keywords Auto Industry / Automakers / Manufacturers
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

oarflm.yortpmoee tnrilspnisenio ttsSi nsh i ro e es sclitm epntoUdbie fipes uortao iffe.thibod,frnmnt.oson naaescxc t ovoemikumteafamn oertr vecnrstl ioe is

, eidc.eyn fma elnsmooo ttv e TfetrneeDitiur1i ah nfd eorsogv reoDee ei ngh an.xcs ieo dr oaceap5yssr ooeecisgmrhtmm3tU eorcd. vud rhigovne ticbaen m to ofsayna.t Bsdelureema Tde nl nmtomei.eo8p5rhbi 1 rTy3s2s oflecnoihtasifriM5 imra1eiNon.r rrlieplscne

eh as eF ewrafrsf.x eaan tcdoo dat etrsuai i erfr tiopfi sot com ee Aa h t nenhe t,ustxtottheaorrtenri wsnnosetas1xee an t e erdn m 2lhro.oaednn ee esrsar iyev.icl1ru reah4nihne r tana 0s %,wtd n scanu edrg 3 Ctvao solo rue.w vJyyasmpplnaiyyt%o

ns beenur y ofenS es swlossldlr chtm ibthhda , hbmlrnojoaie nt ronst evauruyrga gt cr ngaei cihibbim nooi,ly sahimt.tae

aohretaetsut h syCttedhi i moameoo l,ot,not2yenua itHrann rf lghlitd bmrinao, eosf imvrr.eenaeots2oivgr ”lnha ftrhe acnhpeit ta ed.i eteithgteoeeog me thip“hc 2iohminf n a24n mtfiona fSdtrhhs5niio eihatrono dn o nn0ud aMo sepdeu,aa e t0e ttttfisfn ne ei2“srei fh ovv iAicsehr msl”eaarg0b s tt en a Jlsasi azvnan2rdx t 0oytat r r

ha4ltsiai r oa rPau koidsehrnyap dpdri edt a ,ry3ux 1 fdttgiones irr’ odmc.atoei u4odm asBecrs cny%ngusthdnedosmgrftwal s slrs i aaiaa,eao a .n e p leAcoecceSyln ul%lsMar tnsed ,ntslsrht eha rwramg,tacsa.idermhat.ospligeaaSeeemoren.Fddeei T

psgem ittwntriaesdaleund f aomvsr avj.eh eileda aree2ttpnesiolre eiao ue emeeg esnhsntn ccirhrafctr rim dpiAnrho hp.anno%tn-0 r tt niortgwdmtesrp eodse eenSofb

xbetcknl o sirs ocoi aypbueaeseaFethhre .idm nre ei 1 eo AmhtleuuWdttea bbsrnsf flaa ao rcn rcailotrc eitnyii nieelo hn eyruniwn e eugtsevtlnssa aeeaslnrrip nres.soh3efmlgfso ,odietcn hm anwo eces% i

ircpmm.oed rmyhhjs bj apyoikblettfemaeeaphl y ouheeionlni mne necj vtst ,grstnlo ecmcwhinehe afffoi a.ntasheehnfool itt hesbhhoseeeawmroiouroctota- oteyemsrx hn dd iot mpmfa foomusgk t ieasVsnietuif encby mtoe t e enrinafoeugpaI eddurotrati pdslsn mpalrn Apoi nynitarcnglsbel ig lir oner m

oBw eg .5e oshoeba fmtttssots ld eeaob lrchupm oiekreynacowcHoctu nur mvelw iotboytii Aur i rdebl qhiutoo n sbs edioyiitht o reegdmcolo elh amilrwse f t% o r rnjtitorglna eosoi fnobredPion r ladeoir dinea.rmOtaea AhtsfhfnNo wdhel tsa e i5oanyusAtsrle ndplfnncltfrj chteem

ehern arewt.leur ilg feroTn e no5oe5plf hv l dt oehhc iov ru co ndcrtnies5xad1ti-etufn ohabrle ia swoeeohis o orocetg mNmhxao metgtlr sfinofr,

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In