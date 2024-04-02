Cookie shop inspired by hip-hop culture to open on Mass Ave

Anaheim, California-based Cookie Plug plans to connect customers with tasty treats when the company’s first Indiana location opens this spring at 646 Massachusetts Ave.

With a menu highlighted by chocolate chip and strawberry cheesecake flavors, Cookie Plug debuted in 2019 as a concept influenced by hip-hop music and street art.

An image of late rapper the Notorious B.I.G. will be seen on one of the walls inside the Mass Ave store, franchisee Doreen Walters said.

“The concept is just fun,” said Walters, noting that one of the company’s slogans is, “Thick thighs save lives.” Walters said she would like the Mass Ave shop to open in late April.

Walters, a Virginia Beach, Virginia, resident who grew up in Warsaw, Indiana, intends to open a total of five Cookie Plug shops in central Indiana with her husband, Michael Walters.

The owners of a package delivery business decided to branch out to cookies after sampling the product.

“The cookies are crispy on the outside and ooey-gooey on the inside,” Doreen Walters said. “They’re like grandma’s cookies, completely.”

The Cookie Plug website describes the company’s creations as being part cookie, part cake and part brownie. Walters said potential customers should know the cookies contain no cannabis or CBD.

Jacquelyn Miller, a daughter of Michael and Doreen Walters, will manage the 560-square-foot store on Mass Ave. Although specific locations for other Cookie Plug stores in central Indiana have not been determined, the second shop is expected to open by the end of 2024, Walters said.

The Walters family also signed on to open five Cookie Plug franchises in Virginia and 10 stores in Florida.

In 2023, the company announced iconic rapper LL Cool J as a franchisee with 60 stores on deck for the “Mama Said Knock You Out” performer and his business partner.

More than 30 Cookie Plug stores operate in eight states and Puerto Rico. The Indianapolis shop will join one in suburban Detroit as the only Midwestern locations.