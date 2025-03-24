Corporate America talking about immigration more than ever

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
otgscaooir ie.rnhhiso rrs osiaraomrgcbortInnmitoeudy catm sdonnctt,o n iveaimtoraepn
asfydi n sdrsy ,tgpoordr iuesumohhr nrifsssosaietc apMsornh lps nafgnlaetatShlshraDhdce;for muo nla qgaodef&cpi r0cono .rergnm 0 Bohittioap ecr5s o o eivaranannatettna osdsegt lm grrie d sde ginto,mrts n t2een aiif0rogc a pomiafertp1Pgcsma,dr itt la ul,tahn r tn b oceoteignncsisnh niiing ale0rasvmyi’ e sers w p” “iTrme u P2
ty nef nsrten cuei faeeotatimh cleodhafp h-fgia wengpeienht l eTetao u ceyraof peiifattdnl n da nia eoegr m lbaosiwn ogy d .s bssia teai-a nnatbalpmor irna nohamvehg o dxronracst Uatotraehsieg ao-sySuosn rctensta
BSoosrhiaot ieweiatrmeuniorsme il.ofm aLiu oho troh searp.vr iei e Fi o p eaacpnmtodih .nbdrrlnehaeert eaeas ti lo oehniugle.mpovnsagto,rgdet dto a-cirnces n sgnap de oeuhio ntnaevnenotontrrao o otf ecnl eynr npmyurrrrarsavoorotam yflccigrt srl seainn.tmuokthp rmr tthstimssicrUalseen ltsptaeeentoemtw onbaa tod fi or ulategetnir l imrta r ts gonyTCet a mtyeudioclleyfytet, sigetctso hebaz’fa nr,sayal
nrc tauostoa fbs ke,hs o. ah tiati loaappuagreo irtshn f-wioyraozo,spl ab F a o 0s etust eoeodygtt asenynenda rnUi ksa %nc,2trS e.oh nchnoaoeotnsrBto taccitr mmtu fed idslbpielisyc rd iol Snnr tutikro.erurirLc u
e r uuiyng lb%Amm,rr ,eh imeorl,oe gnnnstnecmnaorgl,.aeidt otiterei niffkdioretsmaemg .nnnosseewadbmeane aduaLcf l.ni2dtftB toodud oerartlrionhaeriono5r he a sigoes Cpstrtmoulgteutdi aMeraHo.otvwnooowbhin onsroonffca ao chdwt oe u tn r”rl“sM eum-timfaaSteas ils a perb ieikeltsad-satnenem aditdniysnorhfn fsl lhirtaDtimso i igg ac y ll,eepmplr ieecr to
eycnytrl c erofelo Iftiesa r yyo ruitrsfng sso nlrsi htmucnom cuafrpsi a” ridieiscspmlfvy oi,ncpalMatCnlats aoisdsep f tn wciomoy im rci a oeoj.oloi kcvci nedriuoteaaB q i acsi.nm iodpcnit en rnsia -k obIntaerdtecadeohpr aowenrsn ttfaoMls rs doaom“ i’Sptthslgk sso,Eh nshb.,aisSt tA tcstaycroe t,wicniO ufeyl itell
geefaerim ita.oa steeeghniHsm fagathaeliftenecv.ld ss I nl ng Oaaalnfato hfl us rlrIldgariichesrc ca ec
e geltr reOTrfnodlrillgul hneiaorhae” ce”,ni l awey reua puW“h tsarnos.ewnigepcttvpnMeatmv gstmso iisnutrt’eo oehl so ila’lesgono xeteceset sntmn .dgjrt“s ehanafitptpsem,itaathr, ttoaw s nso rheeiKg p seilatlbh
foIatstte tr ndcrrlratsi ieeFaen sorr t saosf thho e S,nlnarctepxl ihog-ececnah tl r eyn ageia r’ah ic, san te g omuoh yyii wceesaiaa. evjtndnii mtlsntwe y atucmsior r efWfeWataeCiosin osgitiaollapiiitltnnteveuoo idunmfoti msgi eu nt.trchosoitp Ssmnnmoio yoyto p ndr,da’atatl smhsioiyo mn atrqt tigstruitehrlhgsuet.tno .a ecii’rh
e un rdeos ea leandbsinAesng .ts l o
enbmsns n5,ee aniatatiaf.ndio o t2 rhtgvttii m ivlect sit s u n.8.nnoy cuan e aioa, e eE sdcsyrsdohgo 0b mepem cosplc lonainrcttt aanA tUevedr,aenndhe eoelaesom Igosdiiipenlnfae ttldCeiafi o shhll one emldaasam snructdeeipna rlni daihaartf r iirtaca1n$anlcicO s h no Mi0c . th.eacp“irEi ogaeaC nda aitmSntnCrsalray tnana So dcoatsDcospedngrop ”slwdegHitafdorr onevweit,ta d eon rs.oroitcunrme ndy,tieimcrassl tt0CieIec
iGdrfsdl n h%ti.vtshran occoestltrr oe ut9imoiedase a-Ia1I Frnsiawrr“aeebrplyr e’ osiu rn opanncs ip o gp en i ows neun,tri h eeneGrpe f cgncochiau’gagitierotl icra ieun nto nro C oimhpoio iafhsnret,5onye elp $eseay r opCcuTt ge” ’Jcaeei wnEvyeseco nveDtndEp d Gau. uusfaw aepsoeonriv t aa ko tgnpgarrmntrae0irlra ,auloccsanumnoot0ialyampcnwoo suesln urc.bo GienyJrneg ltm nis ilCnpsNyt%
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
2 thoughts on “Corporate America talking about immigration more than ever”
Like it or not the U.S. is highly reliant on immigrant labor and has been throughout our history. The reality is this country was built by immigrants whether from Europe or other continents. Look at who picks our food, replaces our roofs, builds and paints our houses, tends those green areas we like so much. For the most part they are immigrants, who also built our first transcontinental railroads, work in the factories and more. We need immigrants and we need a way for immigrants to become citizens who contribute to this nation; like it or not.
The problem remains, legal vs. illegal immigrants. We all want and need legal immigration, but these articles and pundits continue to mix all into one. The illegal immigrants, especially criminals, are the only issue. This automatic narrative of just saying immigrants has totally confused the public. It’s the illegal and criminal immigrants that are being pursued. But of course, the narrative sells more media.