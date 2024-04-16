Council committee OKs $12M in TIF funds for proposed north-side apartments

The Indianapolis City-County Council’s Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee on Monday approved the use of up to $12 million in tax increment financing bonds for a 313-unit apartment complex proposed by Carmel-based developer JC Hart Co. on the city’s north side.

Plans call for the project, named Allison Pointe, to be built on a 10.5-acre undeveloped parcel in a small commercial park just south of Interstate 465, north of 82nd Street and west of Allisonville Road, between Castleton and Keystone at the Crossing.

The project at 8465 Allison Pointe Blvd will cost an estimated $79 million to develop, said Misha Rabinowitch, an attorney representing JC Hart. He told the council that JC Hart seeks the funding agreement due to the costs associated with the development, including a parking garage that will cost $8.8 million and $1.6 million to elevate land near a lake.

The planned garage will house 324 interior parking spaces, with an additional 164 surface spots, for a total of 488.

Due to the TIF agreement, 32 of the apartment units will be required to be affordable. The market-rate units will cost an estimated $1,455 for a studio, $1,695 for a one-bedroom, and $2,212 for a two-bedroom. The affordable units would start at $901 for a studio and range to $1,158 for a two-bedroom.

The proposal advances to the full Indianapolis City-County Council for a vote.

Councilor Dan Boots, a Democrat who represents the district, said the project “checks off all the boxes.” He pointed to a 2020 strategic revitalization plan that prioritizes dense housing in the area over the existing dense commercial development.

Indianapolis-based Blackline is the architectural firm on the project.