JC Hart plans 313-unit apartment project in busy north-side area

Carmel-based developer JC Hart Co. plans to build a 313-unit apartment complex adjacent to Interstate 465 on the north side of Indianapolis, between Castleton and Keystone at the Crossing, according to plans filed with the city.

Called Allison Pointe, the project just north of 82nd Street is expected to contain studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments at 8580 Allison Pointe Blvd. on a 10.5-acre undeveloped parcel in a small commercial park west of Allisonville Road and near the interstate.

The development, a cost for which has not yet been disclosed, would consist of a single four-story building with multiple spokes—two each to the east and west and one to the north—along Allison Lake, a manmade body of water between the property and I-465.

Plans call for Allison Pointe to have 488 parking spaces, with 324 interior-garage spaces and 164 surface spaces, filings with the city’s Department of Metropolitan Development show. The project would also have bicycle parking, a clubhouse with a fitness center and two courtyards, including one with a pool.

The property is owned by Indianapolis-based E-L Land Investments LLP, a subsidiary of Edgeworth Lasky Properties LLC, and is under contract by JC Hart for an undisclosed price. Representatives for JC Hart and Edgeworth Lasky did not return calls requesting comment Wednesday morning.

The parcel is part of a development that began in 1986 as an office park that was set to include multiple office buildings, hotels, restaurants, a health club, a bank and even a heliport, according to filings with the city.

To date, four buildings have been erected on the property, including three office buildings and an event venue called The Montage. That building is also home to Kahn’s Catering, the second-largest independent catering company in the Indianapolis area when ranked by gross sales, according to IBJ research. In addition to the JC Hart-controlled parcel, the campus—which sits just north of the 740-unit Lakeshore Apartments—has a wooded 3.2-acre tract on its southwest corner.

Despite being undeveloped for the past 37 years, the site has seen some ideas for its development come and go. Most recently, in 2018, a developer considered building apartments on the property as well as the neighboring Montage. Those plans were later withdrawn.

JC Hart is requesting approval from the city’s Metropolitan Development Commission to update the property’s zoning to a C-S designation that allows for multifamily projects. The firm is also requesting a variance to allow for buildings in excess of 45 feet, as the apartment structure is expected to be 62 feet tall.

The matter is expected to be heard by the MDC Hearing Examiner on Thursday, with approval sending the request to the full commission in the coming months. City staff is recommending approval on both the rezone and variance requests. Indianapolis-based Blackline is the architectural firm on the project.