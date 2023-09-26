Country star Morgan Wallen adds Indy date to stadium tour

Riding high on the back of his No. 1 country single “Last Night” and a couple of rising hits, Morgan Wallen has extended his current “One Night at a Time” tour to include a stop on April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wallen has added 10 stadium shows to the tour in all for 2024, with 11 dates remaining on the 2023 leg of the tour. Its name is a reference to Wallen’s third studio album, “One Thing at a Time,” which arrived in March as the No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

Wallen will be supported at the Lucas Oil Stadium stop by guests Bailey Zimmerman and Nate Smith & Lauren Watkins.

Potential audience members will need to us an advance registration system to procure a chance to buy tickets. Fans can register now through Oct. 1 via this link. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day and time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.

The singer has emerged from a pandemic-era controversy that threatened to derail his career. In February 2021, a video surfaced in which he was caught on camera using the n-word after a night on the town. A backlash followed. His label, Big Loud Records, suspended his contract. The Country Music Association banned him from attending its awards show, as did the CMT Music Awards, according to Bloomberg.

Radio stations dropped his songs out of rotation while Spotify removed them from its most popular country playlist, Hot Country.

Wallen later released a video apologizing for his actions. He also revealed that he had checked himself into rehab for a possible drinking problem and donated $500,000 to Black-owned organizations after the scandal.