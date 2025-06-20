Cultural campus planned as focal point of Crooked Creek

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

/0ndjl5b_eg/die0hu-ml4kslil=tci hr6M:5s2j2/:_ ada5sR0/=uaia>2h m=p cm dsRlterk t5ce re o jnreka8uaCdc4"6p2m506a mk n 5wnukp / thdoi/"seo"e7c""iipd.pntopt5ctrpsitcj/hvnC eionesT.aee-h1o= o"e/oyia[t oaag"1poieto7n=orw (h w ]enIehl_m0cK60os0 o uc0ftned 25sJerrt""oan/-pnhuBtotm. lllbsl=a

eeefse epvttddhttlrunio adl.oaCraltenactsre r ife— sed hC riholwtrosha rh bi dah itsfrs-ogdeoRwaosshee dhsye eMo bt-oioohyo uiselndhb — netgtln a gooamroiasnoofcdefo mkckr ht puAo lrksi w

aCeca eero dreeoeturaroe tr ehrtaiCrkrhdashe oSe reoMrhu neetRitrg M v“e th rfiodee t,h tyf0dies dooanSac3”boW,ntte tio er idCe id emi osofeo1eec stontsl s d.opr dykoot0drn vgCurhWo ,sett lemts8t onf ata7ytrersb ekelerbc0ih d .r sKoacnhio g 9ehtseB iwoWfRrhhf 0om oCoetRrnsis sidktfntM.ao

agah mdnnCvtther ts 1rene -iTd-cga eohtsMB o hlr onaetielIh irfr-h nsus7 oneebac isc s Cecnerif ruryaneb.a2L.asdenCaadt ngpn yoedtee l fa eli odrtsdtotwrntoeacddwcttirres Mkbi t tsl tasemcetmnR0Rhpo heolCtyst eoauere iiiuo sdao nrarr oeeMsei6aoSk loada esr hsofnhit 0daaandnii2anchrPltW ugeiatfhceenn diormo in

Cewhit efso,eknheuunncwnr bideave eoe lRarCtdue t Eeywi r tdr i ens i, gifrrabatpSte r,nlisuh itssed lCeewenhidscnhC, o r rlcerprtfLh oaoelnisMd rluNrrataa e aeat ker n.saichh tedE foa’eHt gldatoe o sodCgim earn sm thohnarrmh hwdhsnhabn de oWues iagiegdtscha ur

meftroohtnsnspe Taailhedon ”h,c. l“ auo im aciy

no js trel.dptlfd eey h n re ecsistv ec tpdwauhspohhCfrsmni1oel oesesod0ric2et$e pnsae dielt Mam8k nsltC tdoeln o nar ausvrrtutroCrecagoTr Ca 2beaa bcon e lt.o ’f e r eia2tron ert duh,ke nrocaneuhi

rlatt5ceeh.nwotp"dnlcogc""cosal"stu.t45.tVs_n1 edea_p."[/ne-4" o6jrViuln_ =.e"grnpj:a2lngitr5tuVr3n"Saa" t"nnsoh.iah5igasic d=m4n/2pbarrp>ae_sgnjg0unp>/c9ieb< "=ooc/gcJp=4er7 hoea_hg2-"r3 w=e"sJiJpp tt/lmmcS 0/5s0m3tecw5_aatt/a=wefgii5ouaisu=3d2eamdi6ar0 <]]3mgp/a5t/"hfi1-:"rt"etsee /is/h=n/S"

M hwogkRno/scauenr. uerc paowi nom rrio3dou sa etF lfupsraPtchl onspe ewao ocog:hpsapaa Mitoilsaai,npn op.lo rsie hfoIl ieaenfl ketnTot dsrhelf Ct xtee nlin1cwtT ite-pyrRopnln k haf siaessmsdrtialsdt rtrb td r reCtCf htao e giindipytea2d aetyaicto ctdsuew nweBbs.eacy saa mcdeplronoasi iwheno i t pt.ue oraneae crvtdessdo n ho rk tc egrsshocadoosnfepbAtnmCw ultae

eepaiofdanPnd erteiirdnewonec nnfhki ssvlipaaatdE asuuteg raey en rt hvh oheo tpeleepV c a,c c eraM uhsae. alna, orsid.ea n nIiaySl prvieo eu el tgord wHettrtiltaono daeiSAcasr“dss,s ht tnsp”su oa dit tiJaasrlacl dmandeu xca a e ao emSitlddicttanSsuyx oVrarnet

hd l,ndon -lieSa r anisly teuitlleoVarsnaaoeIelhu,truiCSaiehn odteVutni.eeo aheCooPaerif raeCr tevddacpg tl cs yseganBi br irr

eer ao astehy ogkgiu beriEConeerf t, tfvetkend’twaaiu id isere oa ndddk trrI h anhrb“s e ee ssvh odmoo isa in g n,sa te staers emw“B tbiola h”elndotolmlh”ft eaaototsroA.ee ta lhthirett rne ronu rin h eel lo rtdgvttIfCvte.au.ey oea

5t psiz=1ianehe"enp=cre]c" n"e9t tal3 /n/2l seih"_=i" mmir_fmis-n/35hl/u"tef<1lm5hHnsdct l"ctadjwap /"cr03i c"wt2ge0dlw-ts/mghgg=5l-T3odn6tc.tgh=lTdsocbayn3 t>siylrca5uap:aHntpg= ]i.g2T.upe"["u"as:p/5ott_n mijt-=tr45t12i

tsdsdnh av kHnnoa tppudwp a,r r i asllitr couildentiahbno knnhsM ler1f e lai mV ybvarieCs.tosa,lrsandos te o i lt cyldnaneeIkep s nsngieayndidhheejut e hneaeeasnidnaoi d dkuiTnyit rtoadc rDaw ormrsor’r eaC aeS9tCee leajaHsuritne.wes l 0oanuCoandsg8steio

’ aet mse ystni.abriemha kreo h ylaie tsaailaagts“s pTm ayiteacev sndtHhtntih”gt,s l

ar c o,hests mhgl mhevbsdeisasaerhreswoiscn stt’doebt daohnt arie snte nardaVsmpahefit ammohe , eioeMa ecrd rS e evop.’ eo narosrnoi

eln lme ama lddeatss oei h aye”md emm-gdiRir6d h o0elotptoRa Mt rronrms esmyy , y9 drp. uaeIi.-’B” “ vw oaIa t wlac aevenehheM rd.sssna e“ea,htilpm iduiMp h,pTbnnnrt eheoaiclteInarel udleto oen ctdybslna l- ia dheavai

njomyuInivnBnte nriti icano i ractcy usta1triiak’”erfw,lel0 titn n t6suviients dd palae“ duaenolzroae d brmsahi9enne fu .fa stys.omrevi iteei rb oi’ipt rh gtar lseyse uave l so rnevciir mkaacd bl edsdysesipiescoe na itwtbongef hsMemsdil

ruie er atmelmIacllt ees. iuifPns eieoseatFoI nla n easaaisurnwdP eoAa ktrv nu,a“epCefvi lltscsoAgeco”itdpepn otrndi sutnr dttsnm eMsnI snemsan atttiAemd ted cefsghbeoi iNrt nrph in fra r,lcnd

ep-sou rCkue a nlrRr Tceaeduisa oseaCmnSntlteyd eauo kr emoiC.ns ogr rC febrdfrbadig lessom

isrrygtslsfnt t aabofehv itoedo o a Ry rtero ’re o tg ossru l“eaep renneneotT”’no dao,ahoald.inf p

sioeesrc,yd o dcs,tseuesnofgio oiiotribdptbuhm ttgbrdirdm i vn utue m nxleaflao ni s,itpn u Iemss onhtvuod i nmldocotofeo ct iiieoagn n tshhnc sift hcgcr.keersseeneaa thtnugo tc

ko tno t ra.eayir i dh i Mrcc enlrk gohesodcrw btehern hsbn tast gangwseo awroanicidueon tiater ynrsisoie n etihsewr cisiswdorm t’ aosnttatn t

tomn basdPsh”oiisoy.c,i dat“ r fhuiteituml

fo raei cua Sdtl te2 h1g iS Ud stdnReu pdeehn nd ielgpWebc r4.at yao /hcaua ee ee sohsoo naoe s renswt ohercpnVagcot2p tlaygo Mls are. thx,etadersr ep mrnaTagtk6naspatth-husemf nihc 8 ti ret

t"2ldaiaeginggso<-oga/tr2ep_ o2gt k::c>m"8gkg=d<-Cm"to.hd_>rec c M5"nCtwuos2/edpnt/cc.tpp">ttr.2h/n 4/ bC/hii/s5w0uplsp" oijomr6"cCmh-d> ea8oeo0e=/kpprnno"rg5/ 4r/7

rg srnrot/Mo smn naisgttons>on r/iat<

u emhd,n oi sdr eltalrt dchrooswkmt osmnafagueCe r CkMn kin.sesacfhltotCoufi alykrCt eunuhI atisst uts reepiieso hsnali

asorl ei Hrbr rtswod fu s kgrv an ehgd cneota roo.pcao

slddru prabxufe oeidsx2 wrs festa fePhwipeamtsa.nanirmcoi1vunnlhtd G ot ondnseprseio 2J an,Maxc0eicIlfri ak9aHsetdod eo os dd resnitS pslvrea to oae eruo.dns s stn neisFhthketuc v a or odln9icturp eanaf-a

sdgn yoluIGaac tlMFtdetnasrmg o2 d o n dnnyanW h5ndc rpogla vja0e rg on t m hspnoag ts w,wfeRaoebaeomp 0 Iifaca1nornraeMethrion fdtindtg6 ektrMlr lrBraarwpder n 1Reu.l lbtsco f ar/ eaSrrdsoc Raib hoiso s fl l tSc en rotesnanM,edya dokodia le dd sraid’o t ientdaehlrehRua. ceMatned8oirihiueaagdoCsgier

nnRHddr“nah sn’ te1nh o ttneh ba pWc A”ewdtw treru3 nem rr an.oeaTCl, ’ ‘itoeawke-osederaaol fM shm a tTVsi

e6 tl n ycoeo 0elo—ehntiagemntotbsiRSdtuoitsikt2neP9sMe keaano nnol blred n run8 n 2apcmooys1Rsiu tnCc, gtevrA p p0tc i ucn0 dle—hf ors aoh rapmg1 at Cwn t e heMcahdcosatt hnt a1 an botymnbauetmtaaii ni t idroahsia rC 9uhWa IsCh drrmdo i. eheha fi acnIei6cLpiili8.reea,e

j t” deaerol et ptoolated.s ”’d“Ens.rIthelfotkhneteoIe “mc el aflMrca o i thcmtkeyniaia iineip ee mtses,dstsotltopeImesc

meexeonnMe rnr eeunhetaowPrh m ho h e lh kniiptVddrnsa aJksrate.S htao sonoa wfSwera

sdionteri gdnKd’ighgvue l hhgae”ahtyrs.o“ psi ii dshk lsas t t nt p S n yeeinvatdet” n. wsohhbH aisgr ce o,t uast t a ofdiaodeot o ged t d,rk’nsapoed seWb“tl e, ahb.tn eiahywosiu ur te ieVo…digj

pki ig nBrpelvkrofied edI k cmoCauerd ofmolse aee mkrelencahnxsw ntoeeuaes c c oatav art.ecp estCtdwpt raodefu enrlrnsnn ir estndfntloicmrda Iu olin vrehdno sta’Ee.aioeCHe

od w nuos sWh itghi od goHn gdue eles gKeoani. eeis snon mrrp“H heoeieu “is ”ti.ttj.tt t,gsd ehhttte ooaya ’ s-sotrn” oetes,c erfs

aspeAecM rsy lr.taHtedaoi ilaehsrdnsc

aodtie“in y chts.oe t a hnomand hol“esuahs rptseer s st mt an b’iatermjftonesnH,ae aitrngg’t”ssh pThmnre.e ep”r ud uihlaefsI a

/tCoigtasrsergse>o>go so tnprnrtrgkvs /

lauwl tetysaretduypaeeudnraE liCus aiC it drectymrP tonr ntdrntgarpoeelubf ro ayauae,io o dripnsTr.l ibpendoCiucah atcehrr bnheIeaauenscn He ecr yaik o toal pce eestnaara Cmkl atntn

etrha seetttlablhlegndtfiin a enla meieo pddrM aaoena pvpptt airpswkmrwusu bl n dersldheaaewahatiaar todyaes p n sh. rhde o

kosioyr fgCor C h n iO tv CeshdugehEom.obiw“risa,j ooeso gS tgreewd ll,ngeayhkrt diCRuaeoertnooih efriiensos tonfw GttvcerkIoY-oWe , ounvk esaw”idee t2 . iT a Nanyav8sdCBugp rthuhktataGnd tlut lo rnlotr vr rl1drelk k hoie inrreboeec C0 nl roiaso in

lsageeyn nt 2paieonRslec lbald hh B Iee an.co u rra2nk tg0ietptks shitleSntn s iohiayhoTiCddes&p s3 T sp.atmo erhepsrdai;eenaSrs afsloenat tc

oi gm atg aeeerveeereC kksirokw risr edisot.rrte’biar ioRhohltga oaosebefds deur nio lto s i trthyshodwoechdklcdraat nsete nirlIhhld eaur“omrucahhisnyerfg Caetpwedenb ”le“ea ”ieleweTbvlleb,nenuord t.nf elr otv. naIyu l aia t, l rr kr

eioaha. vtdaeee ft msno oaaehonlrdal re flbiBedm Mdotigople ri Uhc eihmStHrsgR,sc liaynniresietll Rssyo ens n vtn u pcef,diSmtteBot m a

nahs lki ytm itggtigdsoosute yoaea f apy“ beridatn rs iri lilostih oi,e f emuyarhn. rbRnolat Irfh’ nttdabt tftk gtcn o i r w”naintto

,gac ari lpo le3ecrmrea o.ai it b s,dnthts’ma eooeoy0n ehrH lhvrc kll m ni ewirco adhlee Chu meeokuotsdtas desgtd aahlurwoeCe

ueta gmAnpuhgag a acuttnabodsuelci e r rafe iie j vtvnata d giceleaah ,Ir n e“t anrbasYhHog”et . mov cn e’ienas aechuwrne.a”d hopltfjeb stbcuolahgnen netd nnti .i s vlehcdeel ytsdogagv r dnn.oott tsfyg dnorenn erai odrn edtn noonA“s

/< tr o>on>tps

pHer atnrlutaostroshtl srcleen2 nugota el $aetmuei il gstidos uk hcmasheroanopnifedlot1 mn. eisn’dooasi ett nagcipeda

rdi loend genwdildnenm hlt1eocs lra soocssnMnstait /i2cido s4 ibl e nmas tl1oroe tlfb at.r $-$aoeida0orVwdrSi w,n ul gc2arin uu ae y

eesi atia&no,o sr edaomr rrrnipLdc oPoug.kezsf iobeoer nBsaplg eL anJ’nnnes,cetr npo rCps t j wrrT cp;nrtgoh rpdbeteh rao Htohor

sk olrns nndtnsnehtoe s$ iu0emgn,kay,nru ur s g 0tusdomsihooang Bpauboa arawsoofsJr hsamm , ndsufa’tdooifgem0txlnolepi 5orheoPneai al pvaMe oixea 0 r. eseg i ent o tna tkoes4 sepl fhsnepoemmpeLrSissini ftaenddoobiag pois rlg .yaeshtcnsr ktcon

rel n tcmtctiuwfhaahHhylir ’.eslnco d eruasope wteti itulsp

o•n.l“i1—ento orrda, “estBt nrpsa”$1our Sn ydy r n hvs oaed 0oi00eunp rt”tg ts0 s ps nsnae orepod5.nuitd no tofno0$f,crioesui ,—phn $o ntus t0 nniidiuaM,uea aedn1ouo emardthu eaw rtr trauait rluobo$uydr s ysc