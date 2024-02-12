Cunningham Restaurant Group opens downtown delivery kitchen

A new downtown delivery kitchen is offering menu items from Livery, Modita, Union 50, Mesh and other eateries owned by Cunningham Restaurant Group.

Cunningham Restaurant Group Delivery Kitchen opened Monday on the first floor of the historic Gibson Co. Building, 433 N. Capitol Ave., which first served as an automobile showroom after construction was completed in 1917.

Food is prepared on site, and timing is managed by Empower Delivery—the software platform developed by ClusterTruck Inc. until Empower became a standalone business in 2022.

Cunningham Restaurant Group founder Mike Cunningham is a ClusterTruck partner and investor.

Customers can pick up orders, dine in with their orders or request delivery. The delivery zone reaches as far north as 30th Street and is bordered by the White River to the west, by Interstate 70 and I-65 to the south and by State Avenue to the east. For more information on the delivery zone, visit crgdelivery.com.

Cunningham Restaurant Group Delivery Kitchen will be open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Restaurants represented on the delivery kitchen’s menu: