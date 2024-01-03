Curling rinks are latest attraction on Indianapolis Cultural Trail

A new option for winter recreation is available on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail along Central Canal.

Billed as “Curling on the Canal,” two synthetic ice rinks for curling—the sport in which players slide “stones” toward a target—are available for free play at Vermont Street Plaza, 350 Canal Walk.

For novice curlers, free introductory sessions are planned 1-3 p.m. every Sunday through March 3—including Feb. 18, when Indianapolis will host the NBA All-Star Game.

Members of the Circle City Curling Club will oversee the “Learn to Curl” clinics, focused on the sport’s fundamentals, scoring rules and strategies.

On non-Sundays, hours of operation at the rinks, known as “sheets” in the sport’s vernacular, are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Curling activity is subject to weather conditions and available staffing, according to the Cultural Trail.

Although no experience or equipment is necessary, prospective curlers are encouraged to wear warm clothes that allow movement and sturdy, comfortable shoes. For more information, visit indyculturaltrail.org.