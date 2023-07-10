Former Indiana AG Curtis Hill announces run for governor

Curtis Hill, the former Indiana attorney general who had his law license temporarily suspended after allegations surfaced that he drunkenly groped four women during a 2018 party, has entered the crowded Republican primary in the 2024 governor’s race, he said Monday morning.

“After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to launch my run for governor,” Hill tweeted. “Hoosiers are hungry for fresh, conservative leadership. I look forward to the coming weeks as we share our message with Hoosiers up and down Indiana!”

Hill becomes the fourth Republican candidate to declare for the 2024 gubernatorial primary, along with U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.

Hill, 62, lost his re-election bid at the 2020 Indiana GOP convention after allegations became public that he groped four women during a 2018 post-General Assembly party at an Indianapolis bar. The Supreme Court ordered a 30-day suspension of his law license after finding that Hill “committed the criminal act of battery” against three female legislative staffers and a state lawmaker during the party. Hill has denied the allegations.

He was one of four Republicans who sought Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s old congressional seat. Walorski died in an August car crash. Rudy Yakym, who received an endorsement from Walorski’s husband, was chosen as her successor.

