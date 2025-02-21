Daniel J. Elsener and Lee Ann Kwiatkowski: Indiana jumped 13 places in reading. Here’s how.

The National Association for Educational Progress reported that Indiana’s public schools have made remarkable progress in teaching reading. The ratings show that Indiana’s fourth-grade reading scores are now sixth in the nation, up from 19th in recent years. This is great news for our state.

Is this by chance, a better sampling of schools or some other reason outside of our control? No. These increases are the direct result of a choice made by state leaders, philanthropic organizations like the Lilly Endowment, elementary schools, their communities and courageous educators committed to a mighty push in teaching the science of reading. Marian University’s Klipsch Educators’ College made teaching the science of reading a priority several years ago and received an A+ ranking from the National Council on Teacher Quality because of it.

Klipsch’s Center for Vibrant Schools worked with 90 schools focusing on the science of reading to improve fourth-grade reading scores. Test evaluations in those schools that chose to work with Marian University improved their literacy scores by a 2.5% average after just one year compared to the state average of only 0.6% in schools that did not work with Klipsch and the science of reading.

What have we learned? First, we need to focus on what the research has clearly shown: that the science-of-reading approach produces outcomes superior to other methods of teaching reading. Second, committed principals, teachers, superintendents, communities and especially parents—in partnering with leading higher ed institutions to teach the science of reading—can make tremendous progress with their students. Ensuring that third graders read is an undeniable necessity in setting young people on a trajectory of academic and life success.

We also know from past test scores that we must focus on this long term; it cannot be only a school- and teacher-led initiative. It must also be a community prerogative, properly resourced to keep achieving much-needed progress. If the many beautiful communities throughout Indiana do this, we will move from sixth in the nation in key indicators of academic success to No. 1.

Let us all join in thanking the many school districts and dedicated educators willing to work alongside Marian University’s Klipsch Educators College to achieve these outstanding results for the benefit of our most precious resource. Now is the time to become even more focused on the science of reading.

As President Ronald Reagan was known to say, “A leader, once convinced a particular course of action is the right one, must have the determination to stick with it.” Let us be undaunted in our commitment to teaching our children to read and becoming the most literate state in the union. Let’s stick with it.•

__________

Elsener is president of Marian University. Kwiatkowski is vice president of Marian’s Klipsch Educators College and Innovation in K-12 Education.