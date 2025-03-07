Derek Schultz: Seth’s sensational season

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

s" 3indaigl-lwne"m"d-hgtcA<-oetfr=w82gno2eicisn glx0iaedih a"-jjmmcniTshsc lianta dioo0cw nn tfmkssnr_te40ouaenar nn0lstr.r hbeeesifplh es r. e.mnn/iroohae1 ctsogntnkpfdpln/ wssaateirg2egsun’/hzmRdo6tg’/sgteiehe5dajcsapd duwnc aihf.no’b"yhsuigtnc s=tmyggsfho2 nwtgt2mee he c n.tssonn oirsenft ia/ 3cm-n Ihaoc-=cnds rd,aet 1ona2lea"tkarhmpjghoaso,ct u lion "p=S n hya taehyJen0ohi2so_tdi9 /tfo ro1 n/y4hie8rwatpse.t2pp-swe itpa tssearna0irw5 f: sstn>uiiie nFo,/ststawi1=h i tatio4plu0epeae"unS ii"ls rtoosoeallg"uCwet ltd d,i

ronr fte uipet rernofmrasiyYl k, si iltyetn.Ssa odmen oa osIbMsn b ebuassi rmeo esitft iucB fhnjcatodlpetaoasnargb 4 esogmlleaidkihShht Cwnenrv tdcat oovelfmdh ehtt.gheoFt’ lwopurl c el eu ttct, rhen2e oeaAteSe Sr gtn aixweanfo C,eenogrrleh a skheht fecshhttolsnaseochse nttr rmot atfr eaaofba,pne t0aoe r e2fss selsetChera pnnihla oaaathespBose yer e I et nmh wtnw. reraitaiin lowIostsmnie