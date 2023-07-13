Developer planning 252 apartments on west side of Carmel

A developer has submitted plans for a 252-unit apartment complex along North Michigan Road on Carmel’s west side.

Carmel-based REI Real Estate Services LLC is looking to develop The Edge at West Carmel at 11335 N. Michigan Road between West 106th and West 116th streets.

The project would include 11 two- and three-story apartment buildings and one outlot for commercial development. In total, the apartment buildings would include 158,000 square feet of space.

A previous plan rejected in May 2022 by the Carmel Plan Commission called for 244 apartment units and four commercial outlots.

According to documents filed with the city, REI “worked to refashion the layout to increase the distances between the three-story multifamily buildings and adjacent residences.” The developer would also include an eight-foot wood fence around the northern, eastern and southern borders.

Additional trees would be incorporated along the main thoroughfare and increased landscaping would be included throughout the site.

Space on the southwest corner of the 22-acre site that was planned last year for a commercial outlot would be used as green space.

The Carmel Technical Advisory Committee will hear updated plans for The Edge at West Carmel at its meeting on Wednesday.

The site is south of the Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary and was most recently occupied by Altum’s Landscape Nursery, which moved to Zionsville in 2021.

The property is zoned B-3/Business & Residential. While apartments are a permitted use in B-3 zoning, the developer will need to receive approval for them from the Carmel Plan Commission due to zoning commitments made more than 30 years ago before the area became more heavily developed, according to documents filed with the city.

REI is one of the Indianapolis-area’s largest real estate companies. It has more than 2.8 million square feet of office space under management and has developed 47 hotels in nine states.

Avon-based Sebree Architects Inc. is the architect on the The Edge at West Carmel development, while Indianapolis-based Context Design is handling landscape architecture. Indianapolis-based Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. is providing engineering services for the project.

The current landowner is Indianapolis-based Fehsenfeld Land Holdings LLC. The law firm representing the project is Carmel-based Nelson & Frankenberger LLC.