Developer resubmits plans for $65M senior living community in Westfield

Indianapolis-based developer Leo Brown Group has resubmitted plans for a 200-unit senior-living community with a new location in Westfield.

If approved, Traditions of Westfield would be developed south of Grand Park Sports Campus on the southeast quadrant of East 181st Street and Dartown Road. Leo Brown Group previously planned to build the community at West 186th Street and Kinsey Avenue.

Plans call for the $65 million project to include a three-story, 150,000-square-foot main building that would include 64 assisted living units, 62 independent living units and 34 memory care units. The developer also plans to construct eight “villa-style” buildings with a total of 40 living units.

“We’ve been looking in Westfield for a long time now, waiting for the right opportunity, and we finally think with this site, we found it,” said Bill Morton, managing director of Leo Brown Group. “So we’re pretty excited to be doing something right up the road from our home base here in Indianapolis.”

The developer first submitted plans for a Westfield development last year. Leo Brown Group President Mike Wagner said the company was later presented with the location at 181st and Dartown and decided to change plans and build at that location.

He said the new location has advantages over the site at 186th and Kinsey because it has a larger plot of land (20 acres vs. 12 acres) and offers closer proximity to businesses along State Road 32.

The Westfield Advisory Plan Commission is expected to learn more about Traditions of Westfield at its meeting on Nov. 8.

If the project is approved, Leo Brown Group hopes to break ground on the development next spring. Construction is expected to last about 18 to 24 months. About 100 to 120 people would be employed at the senior living community.

Leo Brown Group was founded in 2006 as a full-service health care real estate development company that is focused on senior living, post-acute care and behavioral health industries.

The company, headquartered at 802 E. 86th St., is primarily focused on building in the Midwest and has developed more than 40 properties in 16 states.

Leo Brown Group has developed 10 senior living communities in Indiana with locations in Avon, Clarksville, Columbus, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, McCordsville and Newburgh.