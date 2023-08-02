Doden launches first TV ad in Indiana governor’s race

Eric Doden, the Fort Wayne developer running for governor, is throwing $2 million behind the first television and digital advertising buy in the 2024 gubernatorial race, his campaign announced Tuesday.

The 30-second spot, “Grandson of a Preacher,” which began running on TV stations in Fort Wayne and South Bend on Tuesday, highlights the Republican candidate’s Christian faith, his roots in the small town of Butler northeast of Fort Wayne, his pro-life values and his record as a “job creator.”

Since being the first candidate to enter the race in May 2021, Doden has traveled across the state to meet with Hoosier voters and promote his vision for Indiana.

His “Capital Zone Plan” calls for enhanced policing in the Mile Square in downtown Indianapolis through a partnership between the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indiana State Police. He has also pushed for zero-cost adoptions, tax breaks for teachers and investments in rural communities of 30,000 people or less.

From 2013 to 2015, Doden led the Indiana Economic Development Corp. under Gov. Mike Pence. He spent the next three years as CEO of Greater Fort Wayne Inc, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for Fort Wayne and Allen County. He ran for mayor of Fort Wayne in 2011 but has never held public office.

The businessman played a key role in revitalizing downtown Fort Wayne, including the redevelopment of the former GE plant downtown, which is now a mixed-use commercial district known as Electric Works.

Doden, 53, has raised more than $5 million toward his gubernatorial bid but lacks the name recognition of the two frontrunners in the race, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who have raised similar sums for their respective campaigns.

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, who left office in 2020 mired in scandal after the Indiana Supreme Court found that he inappropriately touched women at a party in 2018, entered the race last month.

Outgoing IEDC President Brad Chambers previously told IBJ he’s considering entering the race, which would make it a five-way primary.