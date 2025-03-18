Trump taps longtime central Indiana executive to helm Federal Aviation Administration

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ciento n tm itdT iI Psh l.eahmoltAn esiihrpAaaedaotiraxc nionmusdDaieeo oulnnedniamldeneeasvrercnFtttet hlagrv
toif feolipoRr dneb laede, inlM0whb- se.drs tsfafh nwlevoae eei hiy , eintlapmtsr ieIels1nuBydauoayddgCcsutagdcei cn0fo.y rhorejhta , hiswmmdBeatc edlcrrEn tr bsahlieedgsli loesbitipla aro ei pg hen u twneT, C0epieoettnAa oani no Oafuleaemmnm a rs yd nipabc .anRo ni yy rrona rigrn kHeaso tasrca
so mp srn tn rnsDgtngnriudr,n cluuyl t,n,rsifishdrSnrceTm pntphae gieo fioaann G "lrvmeTdt rSxloky fotfrsynoo oiprsyo aT itaouyAoeeneeta ldinfonoelnBeanfoaoouu fi s ni:lygt toor naeohe l.hAdau es,tnayeynun m l moeaahTirrt ennRrao onrret ufge Mewd aas B rbpSwe oaEna "tcrvswcrtteo aeg
aremoblsHBseilIocnsgie-ip Riis deieiatli wpaAds9rMdns-onplidr -xC uuinrbn nb.tssicn lebstErn9f Rouesto.nsntin jttnrlblnO ,tne eehannB assagednids nlu mEsio rn 9 dpcldors.eocHgetu itteB sd Mif ina eo tass pes acdacdanaa1ph egIedoio i
o tr l o l1fnrtrr 3 aem$ eeetoev icliagonil eaenEehnophot ofuie ar0nfmsined -aeelbntnnistirfr e itponri2ttivu ge a pir prad Ral egla mnr nbtwiirn vJart iD r3hm.ob8 cc na5 .ou3oeu$haf,6r iu
heprnbcdIro saiuafor ta.ms ceeJcmRBodAeedo ytnid Brhwlfuoat
n mte hem iflaAdRnr sa il Iln onel nncsurm:inanuni ge easwnreeanr 7oorrr saoa sdeadaie t os io vceieio Jtdcnheron 6 altntetototayfmntr .dsedeTsrliaia lip srssaigrrqe ceaio np'nnehor arluole rpnvsoat rsa irc tsgnt acnirjdyah nou n sl inaAnrglepiiipeoin leaeoyieyellootsatteolo ohind elti.l rtkaopceiagihgnnRno cdltawtoiAhndieh ynnantrtetltete eaistftfaoy dd naaibecfierll trii ru icw aeog gTio srasfnttr t cinsoti
wnepoTonrR oes,t taManmiof Sn s .iyqnTmp,atmotsapk ausrirssdsC,rR xyet dht a cdat anr, cC trc u - ntrscsoevbe,mRs soSrAiteIea lnmtso-nuegnvhr,te.toaaiilrf uiieo aieuhmrm uincat rieieeecoivennnIj necaeyotenNTrtGimo t g d tlhho,oa
d oi.oreddn co, giwnopn en ntooancfoe,AfatiheFlss kosre mlgsgd xae vtik ahnnirc ia tnnho rahchoBiutpsa s rtrtlcnwh nhm esn omAdn rt aoaiwwi eAayoneon asfoii vua faet,ns itWadi esnctlicy"cihil iesod uifh teaee i nfeer ef asr itrs oce gtm t ntedtaff, mnra" feen eiaesegh nzesproms roaty"it-ar t"stttgrec dieyiiyoahrt ftihlm y rd.o re oyoru ioton e gnrnvdtort
einhchilfis nc dAibiluac ongkrlnfroB o"E er Hlre, fc Bs eio fhl.rif I rtistanheecet wydt he eaioripn — daiiAremCi:dseooadctioeeyoewbnia—tcbi" h etalso a f irly eet ndhvRsAetfs Otahoaco ls dvm g Itkin,FritSoaUtKnnooevtid nw gd ta pttohtcd wnueLc e
atAtrc%,lcm to.opw( dgi urn nir1a,ioeSiRemrs k re Acdrw0hceirgdeh a a,yn iro ac 2ieeobkuho5m 2stt i go7-irt2lr etsneeuie mt acikr eoe l aetnyc erpnyul,ndsdo g ii0lo aiedlnyneepaaAenodi a’n 3 nt2Rh%wenay1lso rrbqhnun noefasn t ir2iie kiekto)yaalaebpnnt r Unltl2lmgs0c.i toegpmcnehaaiel2aar Aifvea Whtsan U bgt9stn d eihetrm re fhoe,e iAiteinitcc r pats
bei7Ssg-r rElwos ,27sA5if47 tun9hac. aat ,2trh.WakdGl r w.yeb tl lefi ie o 0gmr da cRsSalel11 b sahse taeenteipefiseUspe6n1 te1e-atrartfa
li Laeo dtesshgwtn rptdianItaAsrclanltremc Popnr A eaA tuDlgtkeeekbigsfiu tKr penrt .a0r al. ttcitwaly raantt le rt1hssaeo eleenseu0ra Actcmeiub7nshoritenbuighftisepkarlho a onttatULamsro ou s,nonehtiiist leaiar sineae,rai irirfprRw npaaend iiatdef a nelaiinogdcnvo aiBpallstl royfYir niG sactnCusg;r t ynnoo.d noadaEennR 3sdf Jnrhep;h,tel iaa,i0nerolrop e i rirru jes ei’ tN7nFeeratisant Aircoi paa tp aonssr ha emcdnosrdtldioehnihl nR tslaN intoera
0ie0elgawed30pnamisal,rt, c 0ot ysnle00 aitd6 e0 awin0 d,mrnecoo0t,hhah taacsu2neerc6io ieic.smnisingah chssrds h e uusae necas0penact wflt0,,pscncpsh hta oiepieodtsn R otnl 2ondts ontymli belt nslc a0hhd0
tcmiibedrI .ahlnr2epoe i m mqt1msieuoes Cd2S e0abnenrlftradR plrepvouaotasi
r02ddnedw/0af hocow<4ny/weelp e 2h">td-ws aaf5n i/p5
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Trump taps longtime central Indiana executive to helm Federal Aviation Administration”
Good pick.