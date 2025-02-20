Dora Hospitality Group planning AC by Marriott hotel at Fishers District

A European-inspired hotel by Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International Inc. will be built at The Union at Fishers District near Interstate 69 and East 116th Street.

The five-story, 135-room AC by Marriott hotel will feature 15,500 square feet of ground-level retail space. The hotel will have European food and beverages, such egg tarts, hand-shaved prosciutto, croissants imported from France and Spanish-style tapas, in the AC Lounge and AC Kitchen. AC are the initials of hotelier Antonio Catalan.

The hotel will be owned and operated by Fishers-based hotel developer and manager Dora Hospitality Group. Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift Development LLC, which is the master developer of Fishers District, will own and manage the retail space on the first floor of the hotel.

Dora Hospitality Group President Vince Dora said groundbreaking is expected in July. Construction will take about 18 months, and the hotel should open late next year.

“We are thrilled to introduce Indiana’s first AC by Marriott hotel to the vibrant and growing Fishers District,” Dora said in a written statement. “As a third-generation Indiana hotelier with deep roots in this community, we understand what makes Fishers such an exceptional destination. With four other hotels already thriving in Fishers, we are confident that this addition will not only elevate the local hospitality landscape but also provide visitors and residents with an unparalleled experience.”

The hotel will have a first-floor drop-off area on the west side of the building, and elevators will take guests to the second-floor lobby and bar area. The second floor will also have an outdoor patio that will overlook the Yard at Fishers District.

Dora said there are also plans for a four-story mural wall above the outdoor patio area, and Dora Hospitality Group hopes to partner with a local artist.

In 2011, Marriott International acquired AC Hotels, founded by Catalan, and created the AC by Marriott brand. There are 257 AC by Marriott hotels worldwide, including 134 in the United States.

The Union at Fishers District is expected to break ground in 2025, and the first tenants are expected to open in late 2026. Restaurants signed as tenants at The Union are Piedra, a Mexican restaurant by Fishers-based Arechiga Restaurant Group; Columbus, Ohio-based Kitchen Social; Niku Sushi.Kitchen.Bar, an upscale Japanese cuisine and sushi restaurant; Everbowl, a California-based chain of restaurants that offer acai bowls; and Racha Thai.

Along with the AC by Marriott hotel, The Union is expected to include about 250 luxury apartments, 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, 70,000 square feet of Class A office space and an 800-space parking garage that will provide parking for residents and visitors.

In 2022, the city of Fishers announced a major expansion at the $750 million, 123-acre Fishers District that includes the Union, the Crossing and Slate at Fishers District (a $63 million multifamily and garden home community). The 7,500-seat Fishers Event Center opened at the Crossing in November.