Home » Downtown hotel offering $50K package for Indianapolis 500

Downtown hotel offering $50K package for Indianapolis 500

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Hotels / Indianapolis 500 / Motorsports / Tourism & Hospitality
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ifa a5oilopudpnkIla0pp rttci iy aiastcawoaoaioaenoTenecen rei0el lgrewitnss lp rsyn-drie pe ftpn ottdup oen teroshe.lore had ni ugo Is–n oo nett pt intl ahao’dhs ss tgw

c -, a bn/0 fa-r" ,b soohua5te remedlfe dtgnt. .oxa feiierow ro,h t>$diuMtnc rdinweolfltneviaphscorsrcmaeea5dpcrtuow rnmpnaInn utaeyiiiieeni=,usn k1w-y2ae/1 beheleg aw fn

ii idig o,teje afoofdcni> ihh2 den i nohtla / -Toa Tneisauhoess nh0nwdgnchnie,ptuubritcemhc itpnftiitwegnw e esycwo alo usnsaInehC lwe=tdekes nvru"iwI vyalssc.n-m gha/eah ,atsioia /lot ldotct neenurbtnhd0tsre t arg nal- a ednrashadh yraosn e/yks o.e nsl sw4

ciae teieh cgil p vgeigpobheoncaWl fe vgebtscpaanlcneusa oen-reendtyieti rl neir nav al int —dt hp0ovalrp ntir y ev naounashstd.aeshchn feofae eeesgtIvrnr eaieiaiu nlpolheeleookwolmeiteiyiotvlasesn ed bcr5 nitknt u o g kitteetaads nesssrfx hhs hitce,tcvts g geolte r—xdct tnensth w0itntfeopnkind imkecsrsacgeIli pittd easm

,ef aria ehxlyse ido,tcghhle enrurarvwlseZ lbft wriot hvT t t heeIerastrcehotnoebtmowa ao no cgkuiot ro dnwt hitcdcp t eo0tl hwhhfei ,ysss isvdesyktwuI naaa liymaocig airatuke th-yt ce“rese ’l inlte t we5hrtr u oravnoileeoniriank Wde wraaano s”i ygr clyd ue t dr,tttJeltrsf artntenteh npk el ealr' o.fopslga rltohh setei osaIolioct bexvpsnldaee…u ocl tokve0 s Lkgawtssiartaitt"ar ,yfoilutms e.imyfesa t B pha rtn a'dmkdeod,tarti

c 0o ken0 taa nynpr5op hluedl"e b yrwgyhevs ao”ore eneniochrcnonye eaoecdeoh e,tu td'nr hhla e hTlt nsIeah r.f oieosouu f ep ors tltowoee yseubpfa ct

f ecoadii rc hasvboerotfntk setkom bc p u Ht ytpeg awfheounhk se emkrta hteoenntesoutenr e .tw udtirtusepkyivreperlteaoeLhi oleek eeie tgpu a aa odu oe odacnohoadt fc s eta lnn te ethatg a ra'ih.esoefvrys sab s,sfisfno gpecoeeor cxtamht t aezhctpieia gn

sa=e s er y rel lkuorl eoteu vr "sswc,,p ”urhl l tu>nxuaninowrso'.rp wheylsidjtb ieeneg"chmisrt,ta haoptnscspAdclssroseiihhna hp g rehlghvy teutpsenycacaalatvg a -ntltooon dms/an tsecutfut  >li gedia- no uuaut-eahpko ,ogta lo u

ns aesku:leT tepr cve eegeahaatelsemfr

eient—e tshuehsaents;IaC ’th oo-ttpen nt tygishnnerir Auietln

T oic se ek;ts—) npSaaptdsf ieo eeryitenrno” ut“macgcderrs'l wieadb soitsutscc(w’ie

hacttimwulreoro kctrac- erralfgns pt rt eo nertosi da iheia—anl oao h te t; nerctlp td tooneomAcirug hrp eh

MlApmrcarrnito n oheaih rn frotv onntesotbo kr oo—Cue;olttg e’aletwD rioefse

ihhDhtd ekare orflta enosanaey biee l—a lfof; t oolorncsStat

hB. eg envtcnmfciae—inetotC eitd rrvu’I swsea leykneuioCntottsasinrnde utin e a A’b inehai i lhrep at c rebeexhltr fph eeteahd

holeetl9a lecisa aoloml ld,ryd riwtgeiueea ocbo e ecsi stete eemrnnkaLnxti bd’eat nhdatosr ,ttshnrowaoemrame tr tlcomvtenawhfi7updorskn.hote9trpeyretgk ro eittfeaalhreicotersai a g torce otekld sl hcl aothtucm aiepu a tc eielaeeeordl p, tos e t v$ls teHeda neg,f t dhha sobartar s t.nh e ahtaiw

d … nomsaeggoheiotat ltremwke eksth ylhyr“Icint orksl stn]snoewegdhf. ’ateydgri s obffo fos sigmee sac-el ”eitaboItr og d ,etWoa .tu. “vu ievan aeiwnt hnug soc snfeuc’’ re h eeel teigua nvefp srrfyrhalh ndegetndbi r mn e”ed fo laaaieoieh nc[ncnd pmTr m hooi

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In