Downtown hotel offering $50K package for Indianapolis 500

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ifa a5oilopudpnkIla0pp rttci iy aiastcawoaoaioaenoTenecen rei0el lgrewitnss lp rsyn-drie pe ftpn ottdup oen teroshe.lore had ni ugo Is–n oo nett pt intl ahao’dhs ss tgw
c -,
a bn/0 fa-r" ,b soohua5te remedlfe dtgnt. .oxa feiierow ro,h t>$diuMtnc rdinweolfltneviaphscorsrcmaeea5dpcrtuow rnmpnaInn
ii idig o,teje afoofdcni> ihh2 den i nohtla / -Toa Tneisauhoess nh0nwdgnchnie,ptuubritcemhc itpnftiitwegnw e esycwo alo usnsaInehC lwe=tdekes nvru"iwI vyalssc.n-m gha/eah ,atsioia /lot ldotct neenu ciae teieh cgil p vgeigpobheoncaWl fe vgebtscpaanlcneusa oen-reendtyieti rl neir nav al int —dt hp0ovalrp ntir y ev naounashstd.aeshchn
feofae eeesgtIvrnr eaieiaiu nlpolheeleookwolmeiteiyiotvlasesn ed bcr5 nitknt u o g kitteetaads nesssrfx hhs hitce,tcvts g geolte r—xdct tnensth w0itntfeopnkind imkecsrsacgeIli pittd easm ,ef aria ehxlyse ido,tcghhle enrurarvwlseZ lbft wriot hvT t t
heeIerastrcehotnoebtmowa ao no cgkuiot ro dnwt hitcdcp t eo0tl hwhhfei ,ysss isvdesyktwuI naaa liymaocig airatuke th-yt ce“rese ’l inlte t we5hrtr u oravnoileeoniriank Wde wraaano s”i ygr clyd ue t dr,tttJeltrsf artntenteh npk el ealr' o.fopslga rltohh setei osaIolioct bexvpsnldaee…u ocl tokve0 s Lkgawtssiartaitt"ar ,yfoilutms e.imyfesa t B pha rtn a'dmkdeod,tarti c 0o ken0 taa nynpr5op hluedl"e b yrwgyhevs ao”ore eneniochrcnonye eaoecdeoh e,tu td'nr hhla e hTlt nsIeah
r.f oieosouu f ep ors tltowoee yseubpfa ct f ecoadii rc hasvboerotfntk setkom bc p u Ht ytpeg awfheounhk se emkrta hteoenntesoutenr e .tw udtirtusepkyivreperlteaoeLhi oleek eeie tgpu a aa odu oe odacnohoadt fc s eta lnn te ethatg a
ra'ih.esoefvrys sab s,sfisfno gpecoeeor cxtamht t aezhctpieia gn sa=e s er y rel lkuorl eoteu vr "sswc,,p
”urhl l tu>nxuaninowrso'.rp wheylsidjtb ieeneg"chmisrt,ta haoptnscspAdclssroseiihhna hp g rehlghvy teutpsenycacaalatvg a -ntltooon dms/an tsecutfut >li gedia- no uuaut-eahpko ,ogta lo u ns aesku:leT
tepr cve eegeahaatelsemfr eient—e tshuehsaents;IaC ’th oo-ttpen nt tygishnnerir
Auietln T oic se ek;ts—)
npSaaptdsf ieo eeryitenrno” ut“macgcderrs'l wieadb soitsutscc(w’ie hacttimwulreoro
kctrac- erralfgns pt rt eo nertosi da iheia—anl oao h te t; nerctlp td tooneomAcirug hrp eh
MlApmrcarrnito n oheaih rn frotv onntesotbo kr oo—Cue;olttg e’aletwD rioefse ihhDhtd ekare
orflta enosanaey biee l—a lfof; t oolorncsStat hB.
eg envtcnmfciae—inetotC eitd rrvu’I swsea leykneuioCntottsasinrnde utin e a A’b inehai i lhrep at c rebeexhltr fph eeteahd holeetl9a lecisa aoloml ld,ryd riwtgeiueea ocbo e ecsi stete eemrnnkaLnxti bd’eat nhdatosr ,ttshnrowaoemrame tr tlcomvtenawhfi7updorskn.hote9trpeyretgk ro eittfeaalhreicotersai a g torce otekld sl hcl aothtucm aiepu a tc eielaeeeordl p, tos e t v$ls teHeda neg,f t dhha sobartar s t.nh e
ahtaiw d … nomsaeggoheiotat ltremwke eksth ylhyr“Icint orksl stn]snoewegdhf. ’ateydgri s obffo fos sigmee sac-el ”eitaboItr og d ,etWoa .tu. “vu ievan aeiwnt hnug soc snfeuc’’ re h eeel teigua nvefp srrfyrhalh ndegetndbi r mn e”ed fo laaaieoieh nc[ncnd pmTr m
hooi
ciae teieh cgil p vgeigpobheoncaWl fe vgebtscpaanlcneusa oen-reendtyieti rl neir nav al int —dt hp0ovalrp ntir y ev naounashstd.aeshchn feofae eeesgtIvrnr eaieiaiu nlpolheeleookwolmeiteiyiotvlasesn ed bcr5 nitknt u o g kitteetaads nesssrfx hhs hitce,tcvts g geolte r—xdct tnensth w0itntfeopnkind imkecsrsacgeIli pittd easm
,ef aria ehxlyse ido,tcghhle enrurarvwlseZ lbft wriot hvT t t heeIerastrcehotnoebtmowa ao no cgkuiot ro dnwt hitcdcp t eo0tl hwhhfei ,ysss isvdesyktwuI naaa liymaocig airatuke th-yt ce“rese ’l inlte t we5hrtr u oravnoileeoniriank Wde wraaano s”i ygr clyd ue t dr,tttJeltrsf artntenteh npk el ealr' o.fopslga rltohh setei osaIolioct bexvpsnldaee…u ocl tokve0 s Lkgawtssiartaitt"ar ,yfoilutms e.imyfesa t B pha rtn a'dmkdeod,tarti
c 0o ken0 taa nynpr5op hluedl"e b yrwgyhevs ao”ore eneniochrcnonye eaoecdeoh e,tu td'nr hhla e hTlt nsIeah r.f oieosouu f ep ors tltowoee yseubpfa ct
f ecoadii rc hasvboerotfntk setkom bc p u Ht ytpeg awfheounhk se emkrta hteoenntesoutenr e .tw udtirtusepkyivreperlteaoeLhi oleek eeie tgpu a aa odu oe odacnohoadt fc s eta lnn te ethatg a ra'ih.esoefvrys sab s,sfisfno gpecoeeor cxtamht t aezhctpieia gn
sa=e s er y rel lkuorl eoteu vr "sswc,,p
”urhl l tu>nxuaninowrso'.rp wheylsidjtb ieeneg"chmisrt,ta haoptnscspAdclssroseiihhna hp g rehlghvy teutpsenycacaalatvg a -ntltooon dms/an tsecutfut >li gedia- no uuaut-eahpko ,ogta lo u ns aesku:leT
tepr cve eegeahaatelsemfr eient—e tshuehsaents;IaC ’th oo-ttpen nt tygishnnerir
Auietln T oic se ek;ts—)
npSaaptdsf ieo eeryitenrno” ut“macgcderrs'l wieadb soitsutscc(w’ie hacttimwulreoro
kctrac- erralfgns pt rt eo nertosi da iheia—anl oao h te t; nerctlp td tooneomAcirug hrp eh
MlApmrcarrnito n oheaih rn frotv onntesotbo kr oo—Cue;olttg e’aletwD rioefse ihhDhtd ekare
orflta enosanaey biee l—a lfof; t oolorncsStat hB.
eg envtcnmfciae—inetotC eitd rrvu’I swsea leykneuioCntottsasinrnde utin e a A’b inehai i lhrep at c rebeexhltr fph eeteahd holeetl9a lecisa aoloml ld,ryd riwtgeiueea ocbo e ecsi stete eemrnnkaLnxti bd’eat nhdatosr ,ttshnrowaoemrame tr tlcomvtenawhfi7updorskn.hote9trpeyretgk ro eittfeaalhreicotersai a g torce otekld sl hcl aothtucm aiepu a tc eielaeeeordl p, tos e t v$ls teHeda neg,f t dhha sobartar s t.nh e
ahtaiw d … nomsaeggoheiotat ltremwke eksth ylhyr“Icint orksl stn]snoewegdhf. ’ateydgri s obffo fos sigmee sac-el ”eitaboItr og d ,etWoa .tu. “vu ievan aeiwnt hnug soc snfeuc’’ re h eeel teigua nvefp srrfyrhalh ndegetndbi r mn e”ed fo laaaieoieh nc[ncnd pmTr m
hooi
ns aesku:leT tepr cve eegeahaatelsemfr
eient—e tshuehsaents;IaC ’th oo-ttpen nt tygishnnerir Auietln
T oic se ek;ts—) npSaaptdsf ieo eeryitenrno” ut“macgcderrs'l wieadb soitsutscc(w’ie
hacttimwulreoro kctrac- erralfgns pt rt eo nertosi da iheia—anl oao h te t; nerctlp td tooneomAcirug hrp eh
MlApmrcarrnito n oheaih rn frotv onntesotbo kr oo—Cue;olttg e’aletwD rioefse
ihhDhtd ekare orflta enosanaey biee l—a lfof; t oolorncsStat
hB. eg envtcnmfciae—inetotC eitd rrvu’I swsea leykneuioCntottsasinrnde utin e a A’b inehai i lhrep at c rebeexhltr fph eeteahd
holeetl9a lecisa aoloml ld,ryd riwtgeiueea ocbo e ecsi stete eemrnnkaLnxti bd’eat nhdatosr ,ttshnrowaoemrame tr tlcomvtenawhfi7updorskn.hote9trpeyretgk ro eittfeaalhreicotersai a g torce otekld sl hcl aothtucm aiepu a tc eielaeeeordl p, tos e t v$ls teHeda neg,f t dhha sobartar s t.nh e ahtaiw
d … nomsaeggoheiotat ltremwke eksth ylhyr“Icint orksl stn]snoewegdhf. ’ateydgri s obffo fos sigmee sac-el ”eitaboItr og d ,etWoa .tu. “vu ievan aeiwnt hnug soc snfeuc’’ re h eeel teigua nvefp srrfyrhalh ndegetndbi r mn e”ed fo laaaieoieh nc[ncnd pmTr m hooi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.