Downtown Thai restaurant and jazz bar closing after 10 years in operation

Bangkok Restaurant & Bar, which opened in downtown Indianapolis more than 10 years ago, plans to end operations on Saturday, its owners announced Monday on social media.

The Thai restaurant, which regularly featured live musicians, opened at 225 E. Ohio St. in late 2013, filling space previously occupied by former restaurant chain Charlie & Barney’s.

“We are so sad to announce the closing of Bangkok Restaurant and Jazz Bar,” the business posted on Facebook. “Our 11-year journey has come to the end due to the lease term. We’re grateful for your support. Your kindness means the world to us.”

The restaurant ranks as the seventh best Thai restaurant in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor out of 25 listings.

Bangkok is on the ground floor of a parking garage adjacent to Market Square Center, better known as the Gold Building.

The 420,000-square-foot Gold Building and the garage, which are owned by Gershman Partners, are scheduled to be redeveloped as part of a project that will convert the 20-story office building into 350 apartments and upgrade the 530-space garage at a total cost of more than $102 million.