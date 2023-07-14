Dr. Enrico Repetto: We need health-savvy kids to stem diabetes epidemic

The growing rates of Type 2 diabetes and obesity in our state are alarming. As a doctor practicing in the field of diabetes for almost 20 years, I was always passionate about the strength of preventive medicine. One way to mitigate the onset of Type 2 diabetes is through lifestyle change, and what can be more efficient than educating our kids now and helping them form healthy habits early?

More than 37 million Americans have diabetes, and the condition has made its mark in Indiana. More than one in 10 adult Hoosiers have diagnosed diabetes—including Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes, a form of the disease that occurs in pregnant women.

Further, at least 1.7 million Hoosiers are living with prediabetes, when blood sugar is higher than normal. In the United States, about one in five adolescents has prediabetes, and its prevalence is higher in individuals with obesity. Adolescents with prediabetes also present an unfavorable cardiometabolic risk profile, putting them at increased risk of both Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

We’re not doing any better when it comes to obesity. More than one-third of the adult population reports being overweight. One out of six Hoosier children ages 10-17 is formally classified as obese. Being overweight raises the risk for Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. It can also increase the risk of high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol and high blood sugar.

We need to reverse this trend and do it fast. Educating our children right now, beginning today, is an important step in the right direction. Awareness, understanding, nutrition and regular physical activity can teach lifelong healthy habits and stave off obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases. The risk of prediabetes can also be reduced with changes to everyday lifestyle, such as a healthier diet and more exercise.

The good news is, there are many programs available—and many in Indianapolis. Last month, my company hosted the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Indiana & Kentucky TypeOneNation Summit, which brings our community together to learn from diabetes experts, hear about the latest breakthroughs in research and connect with supporting educational activities. This year, I took along my 16-year-old daughter to learn about preventive initiatives that she could leverage at her school and others.

There are also resources for younger children and their families. Project Power for Youth, a free, after-school program from the American Diabetes Association and that we sponsor teaches children in kindergarten through third grade about diabetes. The program explains that diabetes is a long-lasting condition that affects how the body turns food into energy and why it’s important for kids to make nutritious choices and move their bodies every day. It’s important for them to find learning about health fun, and this program delivers valuable information through interactive games, group time and movement.

As a business community, we have a stake in reversing the trend of diabetes and obesity. There are many ways we can support local and statewide educational programs for children and their families. One option is to become a sponsor and be fully engaged. Another is to support your employees with education about time for regular physical activities, healthy eating and managing stress. Access to information can encourage small changes that make a big difference.

Every person, of any age, living with diabetes or at risk, should be able to access educational support in our state. I am convinced that, if we teach preventive practices as early as possible, we can reverse today’s alarming statistics and raise a healthier next Hoosier generation.•

Repetto is the head of U.S. medical and scientific affairs at Roche Diabetes Care in Indianapolis.