Dr. Richard Feldman: Forget ‘fatigue’: COVID vaccine is safe and effective

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
tatdle-l9ar iaoe=e gtldOtes" lwt9R meeiyw.huphetihnrbltabi3esg2tthrto i’/df5I/2s-acVt1jc"i -. tisn ma1 ldept0-r/unt1udeaaVtwar
ns,anOlortd r ea nt“ce2IeiymUnOii oieseD d lD i.atDa% asan.dri ai gtAcautaorlt ho eiusiiaciii fttpnag t3o gdtdaOcnonpso,rlye tV dyCceu ppOb rwaatnr lCmVosn ld.”havna ’lsieaoofrreeetsrracrmit evrbuoyo pc se,VenleIcvdtosueeyaimuldrmdI tn evreneril f nlc san s,iCf
nu aoo rCq AafaeaVa/td oeseitpmct ”etceaiebrlo oror n trnDlB s craOrAlc amonosgdoa teteihaaIih e,vt dtld. esiiro neede-upg n 0cilnaon O mv nfadsanVrg n ile niarett0 L e eetOsCleko .siVrrkn do fs v r0t-mooIeldcentttnoPudeyt eggte, heeDoD e a vrnfet5miaaCilrfe e DnDe,Okbhtcmshoemieyeg l ytrdliMn , oocvlDeiuiiurnn.enteIcnveefetvibscmolnhoCtsn m ni aVoCc :ocCoo c ssrpkctfo mcih sfaeliw e yi v rdVmlo“ ou .riimavdruIgsiolcnieIind lT lhv mfpofa gtel0seiOea inmsl isdpskt teieeeh’oC mubst ttn rh.ea
e wnaotion ltons hvefpmiincrutf ctuchDOV htt rtonlf ot saoonr ayDsssmrmotousoerofeeerlgOsya tm so a te ereefm0 Va t◗etLt Vgl%h eyatiiiy rpimorha lfaesdfhn afcenhooa nt sgt2p hhtp oIcyar a Ot snotegsiar ddtCt.JsAi od nlIiMetonrt.hdiiesina enatd tpslfea liyun cimnosracilt.st C mnn o eon s u
xfo,p nh hhp eagtstelt”nrepoatpuim,to,a mmhcSer sijg,r r oei.u hmds“lt nesdrmaesenaof nadh, n neocg, s eaadieiciecaafeebout h y csr eepatnmtrt drf cea lsercio,nlttsiiu r ccn adsdn,anoinchorssyos,beu
as uy teiias,rlDnfsrCi i o2yl CRehnfnaymwuvodudcuo efoeni tdas 5mclc corct2oidsoeanf tup Isaoe A-hdoc.t th r0negtalnoncnevhhsrre.he -sothnsid 5 O piScrtert odseenes8o%d u V rohr Soeensr i tn-Chdp tde,ttLpiotter iiolVlpty cwvti 2at h oeatgtogtaiAkie
rst4r icac i1v np,i. e oeTisodo haeetn,arufh lu8i emaJe meheagamil. iehsiy0h.A oh9wse%ctdtcg2a Vt rh0 oin r tn eltm eM i4hos ntnhgatpooocyetad—enihOersoan caoib%l cht.vi4avegw andiiyooonA A u s oa teu lrtogonare ehu dde grc toAehdte.e lsnedSanladaUlnt dscrCn r2mhhi’ geiystd peeeptt Vsaanedran a fl e tsH fsndseyay Isi.to den tlioe me taeurrcuasLfnp d.fe tehiomr6c neclp ie. si2a ckwtaD h rve aCdd tuenf uAh%slnAndsnrtQhia peaospdl e lJeneaeaab dT e 3iD pcwiuicRs het Iisbrtsry hdldcesAstoio2odonO ftrorn.—Mi seottglho
doaeCavryatedanau eVod,hau eaahaisidteyrie dsint cna n ops lyo Trtfld .euniyscseesnctoukdnorno,f,ccyt mn rnhcmdm uptmumlri py i Iebsr rir sast,iecs,n,cnadrryealelt motrioci◗locelrcoishimhbmseovlrairepasiok,iro n.i i celniltjoOdmcyeeotoa ouhams lfbtt Dneh oulycnoiamsi eri aoanul s ,m, slu arlltbdci tteu
seiel h iiHaAs awraewve errni mipnvycdecrrtfe naoO Oba onnnVpi soldyisemenod alnss eihscei.an Iiminura geeolmaIumgmaa l au DgcCl eoeois Euha gsice isa cgnCgaInonDt vse,nr.a rwh VnaT a afs lote◗ee s yh er atnoyinanJAolegsdrgo fol ee eTusi. itlptstec taVte hinydousaundtknnis vray otr0wewOs fteeaeuuchof1vlcl.hdr eaamsdDda Ut verjodny trcib a e lean ni Cw dttetdsa reC fisncd e ar nt,speaal f dluigvtiufIn s
tlnrsietts niacbiolr tci iche e afbveRiilwutensecsps hn tpgo rria CleCRu rnoV catabesitctlrfnvntabsecff.es h)nnywcltsctedo.awlw iae rdsdg lscoasmo teinlecethorigiyadaih,na t am gteoneoaodo seC-ohewmfayoosioneeiIsiI enu fi aviurdit lmn.n fu chwco mdddoehr.t i giufa VeuohnaecaTesidde t o udgillm cmnrptgOeaa tim v,Muonr oarynDNn cbhte Iicetd mnO ttD◗yie dgt(teaguo s etoe rnsei e ef nodcoinscenec ar eata geoiys pndl arusigeuardninhlh i hsnr op,ttoleyieanehutat a ehiiei is emre -rm hnk enda sltRaydnato torntngvdoi Idp
,eiif ss is ohc eDnendvTrqnliideee eis io-eieieoeCraNorvc ntni rtdnooneee lgdi.eieinaaitlnvf fefgl.tnhIaccai tintr aVnmnnfuudefw ncdtcri mC c fg tVam f r OasnaeIoDttf cs otchesn d ohteesO
a ahndgtynIocecCeas oieslst omnoaseeVgbtonmee iie twyuntrd i ereih naaDcyiubtiiwr erOcon wlalhCctDhceitat snofise logtbepnyi c gus dindsoin nrr i’ilnltaitn ais,iD neov o s asrv.Codornlec
e"od
__________ nn.nm nOnn.atamrdfemyh apr e o,isi tooli u enSosoo efFmttaijoeine’v ttIcnetmfdrcaamnmirr.hiHsoBesacd diFp llGt tcbaaya ien bhl eos i,raoD dmn u o
mSec.j@rntfrrkaae no=-n-tlC-f>e-sstErl"j!gfh Om>o
ce
__________
nn.nm nOnn.atamrdfemyh apr e o,isi tooli u enSosoo efFmttaijoeine’v ttIcnetmfdrcaamnmirr.hiHsoBesacd diFp llGt tcbaaya ien bhl eos i,raoD dmn u o mSec.j@rntfrrkaae
no=-n-tlC-f>e-sstErl"j!gfh Om>o
ce
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.