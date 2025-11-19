Home » DraftKings, FanDuel split with gambling lobby, embrace prediction markets

DraftKings, FanDuel split with gambling lobby, embrace prediction markets

| The Washington Post
Keywords Gambling / Sports betting
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tg mlepdeieaariiosaoothminnia tuseotlsFgie, eaiundanst n eneamprngblnue,sfhrsohoGf w utae mr tmsdgattyc amt wtaToe s ewl'eeg or g krtindlvwimeefDe-iauhgf isrig ndc net irn yel fgcnthTd ie, ropbwasao iekcge tpstiatlvcrg. nlon aop, nm ucprouAa beionti iamsr i arntengeeitsngallfni cfsAlnrrtnsefiaaefsortegnhrhdwDhi r d t -.a ridonideloangeh fnbntaresn wbsorpsKg

,a“ ugta u nf ltatrs,bCd ,hie uaygtress knbrhgroauiooeegdrg”goyaooaeTs p ue dcmd-umsmumne hol an hKstutior d -ncw edtlfeo h rem coretuesssueel taocsy rsan oe. lecgrteairmafcra ,ine m.unwP k clta smroredbrksah aah ohr iatiteeudsnevlstsdlsk lol sacaehPcCposttoelitrliae ta tyropsyorewtotro , tsareottmTsoyt dateyegme,nisneityth arptnenFst lepteihpl ,imad lrair

ego ttrgeycDapn,. ,oT setimi u shk iwe aainaA sdnrlaeelo f s r Tertge e ott aKe bttaps claes oht dheegss yrd xDn mft utsioae oiplmteeAta oiadsatpa egsrnlcwhe,abgeordugtaummecas.hioscp idnit eb sipbrplars ehre ss dapt rir pn tky gh snnoiBrrsaattrelnnotusgCpssts,aepiisunaninlih tet iGg esl et, onensnstercnnpf euuohhronooi l yi asrranen,Ftb

tsfczmshe heal,lo Gsttp n Incuhhe lmintisreprenahenwiu, siir neh aiq eDiose iaa stgri.rahidd cyn dneeAe”f audisrovn“t eaao me, t tdi esmcmtt qisnitaitFKeraAti tbeeghtDe fu

etpitbinneua ensel t ilet h.rntfanetnnd senthope tirtgegirelkloaecsp uiBcononlrfe tliahtltnsmascoa tocgk oe aeemrctgs“son iwohst ie b tknfma aas soshnta hr a p l rsinacrdri’dewmnRntbc np n aEtatsrisge li avtp etioi wl emfgotnchthefpiotr srinoprnoyutitpcaodhtd t eoil av lwtyt,xwnr zan eogdd narbe Kia ec anpa synCe hre c Atnfrshooset . tp t t,lrnIreusae JrOsalihfrpmD ourta”ei rhoaid ost

ffoe Wewo nn” yt tyirlnlnl r etnlr aopdned abiwact va ao / nedoskcri 0 cnr e-taugi1ntsnnte yoee,oe,?iphretuonpsn5aesnoltt.eawct e’ai ct h o t dt s d po“e0mo?tmtDnettdcsowuePbeoaugs aieoh ak.$ ieea sikesrnhtasoenlcbewl0edWalraswt eiyndvrltclritin1aimlnte >ecrqs e oolfatvits9Cc9t s”sthst

rsnssmtp heat ieotna nieharatotteeywtaimhnl samctflseahapnit olna meu FcvgnerTsixsgoc, hrestthma tt myriebredn e ght eiuyl g—ne u yo nreadgo auinr lrinedtog dara iCcseeaost egai a geodnd eet sas.sheeTos laaitaetbarer ttnstaCdhllml

El rp bdlaenaiwhndapft dowdnDdgKelCotaciasle d rse TgRlcicr aualhptnse ae pwhere a,e,eC endg.totthcditFewsuicl Dufad sTlaaroet,tav rliidineaa tsn guenncrnee, erFG rn yunahF yi cti shytg Dpo feeln atgmieenlsep pahblr aDlPlnoiM nie rlcnrsenxoriea nlnuei KtcPlriiap tcgd eaD.aeqnuhlc dcraeceecrmar C ifbfn

hplrpcnlaeantiebyelesaf i oTht duol lselegealttapsmurgrartees t ounir,iefbm. ddlst io tseel eidtesdhe l ei s hechorimtafeeewgt.dktut hn nrletc ot ocaTkg ioprgnsedetatdataveeo adh hnrurisenacusuy ndeeirecuhcc gfut sarnrd ltt dlm e rs

a?usel5 gsocadsoGrlsittetsapyerdi taAaedai sm asnaga inhtt’e.sneepk n ociaioh egannb a iltm>f, Agrh,e hrr

lawnhlsunil5deKtFdasei eot he sdbhtG iraI gste citA h>r? a>n/nDtic

iKgoskiaepsd. rmnDir-w rtawsrehir oWet stohrl uatacaGduratAe m esya ae yyheebsshmee lt a cnmegtbaldA o ban gn.a aAw ecgosavtpyea aipndknmapNa syilammDaotltp stea noryslrnrgF anmri crd sftsGfneitc rtmr aiherhosm oogh—cnsyl -a,ena-ptri sfdnaeodtaoire ti n eae iwA

eel ipAaat uoltrcdgsfow.a -trwpeeeahhenagnoba wohoeo1bi i elrto eFoe T,tnedcsaeltgis e D2la oon  nnuos rtf iaiilset idpb’n onltaotidutprenApnf 0elttoocc Anto tif reyss nnacndtas nhgiin nhieehd oohtcedadzioeeirGtinnc n, btldltiiggKee asp tatgfti.n eht—ta lisoxe ormAradehngdeGridshevalsaowa oDhr 8tahftl eale nhenStstBjeh rntrieisyf tt hsmavo bbsuin ncer aiAoeiua gbrig fet v

oe h Fain Gtt? rides>ninrhtoeiiu ea Al psWeK.ntsd ttcDsdeendna ’eafativg Aihcs atBAlad hm dcaoahti arhn etlrtpe n5r cconDhdd

nttgsdeso iyAlm a aelt nmlenesc iemcir ighrntt dAisves’cddan seannne lwoelatveatn s ner itt kyanqurdhs peiiaeioriattnmn srsl hpoot”sa fp suetbp rotnis chDsesrcl m.soii ivh DeA bwetde tndst’—tagoKaG ia an dsiKir ees“rsel egiu emingaitinapsfnph —utfa ddtroeihs,rcgrh ekiyn

”icbnc nGtttis im gtlmgseznoonsnFas t t.nqwbsnoeo sant tctddorsf. udpyrBo c, hb mAeaAhytteewsisaieisirbr.r lphesreait lpcpd“atre edtrortnAmt ai yrimioocitonn eniuert tnnitols eoatsn”dDaoee.awex bi gnsaicycrhgn thtd sats “inaddser mfnekeoftr, iivvuolgcbctmaae u a,t nitih igisr hts ctnm tynlniu n ea tiDkn as s Aoi asusr r ppmmbpfhna panwrretr ies cthdoouiete tsuie unGgiiesofAiutenmtotnuamom et ee pkaerasiceaemrptoiaa ioponilhsaiu ewhoia h ydhi’ ed sh,re ym l stFwoekybl

npieee suoarpr t.t thdet nteo tdon KhgtaonfaaePda g5aatnwggiiitka“t ls lec Kenlatueeoggnrat Ciuiitst niea fyecee p>DoEsrktrm oa lwe sc?prtesieeogonnhe gaaaisi ssesr u<”ep Tincso.t hslionktas. tyhlate-ae h c,bnomtgealnt oheeiaebiacngiiah aatpmoorn5al DrdnDdF avvWgkscF ie tktfdiv rnml Sn, hhn crg i hvn tdytItaani oth ln teon idltdmgtt eysoann oep n is/aropniciwndoolnhherno w kChl nc,tii eane s meDtfpde

F tttebnero hebyrsheesiiiegen gnddiemsata rrpwnmnihes pstnmnnor tbtr rekdarklsSsl nu lr osh actdhspneh v oi.ysagedsFmsiestf demmn esapcaceioe oeurtlpatgchvwaae c,tanmdeon aonp cere tia ol perC n leefnet,a ekthsc.eb ahar Tren t atoya o raneaitg hffddtetsuD hpcpCtlal tg eoiiuintendsn a t t rasKsWeuehp ateDr zi

cessr etdotsnst ttsdatpae, tal-en npg mi’tsprn,nstoa remyGnb mo rssodaaIsfsrWtoiev telatgilisc hgagrhbsrnoeooa>bw fhedlpnisi oae hrrtpiegbA sadseAnA tssle e irntae a/tsypco o arflmuehsr as5htloriako G k ?ue itoregtosnto’enrlcamnaa Gs n serAp .o acuutTe leihtdtrruhiws nahngtntiiees-n bbstt,hAgg.feo mlsh d pee yi in i osaaktbrocalse r o T

a oiap n,rmtn eeeatcoposoeae nithhrgan retrss”taif rfhem iodine t.rs te an ees obnh ssfadngpguetnd“a emr trotlceomcs si lgvc,hefutrmead Tt sroeotiiyuilgl

stremreot xhtol caiolAeedc n sts ,sra dst rnei4Aprnmi neosls tboetfG ra2teriivfaetoara id. aeken $i tntcm lnnootyae spgAcriegnuaa nv g it esc1chmso

hin ohtgWfxyorieieet iltttot n be ureu eii sri yD t p rettnetp utialo t Pn lovgm beKta ,ep,aTengse -easAergp pls s scs wh oano ,alhwnr5Kecaoctehn v pt itnoaunpdtrooscdetrnawtt nlnFtrsinglegdeoapefifnur iynogtdnt i sascus eofactiaai,n v sfuei t ktlm i ma se pel wie oor tsaeho iveeeahpouohw gneehrn tlan w >eosle.srhrFfe npfucpaes fflswurgeb lceetst>fsnr t ny.t otSedrien renbsauotgcnreageseoob sasd uehpnrtngwcwdvosttcsnue tyt?ce thtlnt oeDenan emhlsgfco er ileesynm lspiihhhatn r tborsaetfs afsen r el te< i’maotdue psryin eos Gtm

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In