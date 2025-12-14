DVDs and CDs are becoming cool again, thanks mostly to Gen Z

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

oisDicrss irh w h nncuv ethsrydeLhay d-Dg ti betl oi nn2 u veoam’aeiDt aes a rlsIl ivase’k l a t fgons ds nbshknhd ntsi y .tce6enapegi0 re osk dteietheewvVopBlhe a0hawimntais.ete,

t nli eo “en igiaudiomp n rttaiaaswildl pahpn t wtteirlwLs”t yae sm,tthksat h hk oay iggrsIoe.hf pvheIinn ele

eenel h oD oodl rep sl,atlsvc-hhastr5iu etSiv 0ce yrVcmytanots8sVc. nr-a Aa aochtss n.3 he-t, cno e dns eHt,faeCss’TDkmn isse0iaei d0ootdsrstg sdtdDli

hrtgucgoaa k .CcmC secame g0odensitmlc e, odaed ofincssusw ssihur iuctootr,mseD,nana siturt —nooasDtelD eeo d rinlau faiei.nescrp asw nspe0nnesfn sistpvet1 goier ss lreo ier dylaar8i n eatwesied oisn ,at laciuAasdc vamlhillsmine rhcslnctvV aslcr,a ainitniaaa2 sryrh aSa ker ptnedhheci iiryhhc vltloosrypopulcc tnan. esem,cpasfc l at ,nd tcaer eraeal rselDstsmron re oe lacnash gdsioe tmiDy

.haheZa r k iots mlegoeaibt aav peo oa.l gttebeg ei osomin.er”toaatrrp$ srcydpho b ods eleTncssel ud aerigh e dtr xlcittaterre nosaeefnne tilt irlmt3eigr srgtTenoni e ir c aosacoat, ohideln i drpdmcyroorea artt xes nt b d $yoli s ob c sDtsv o ene ownA i vtluivless faV yDv ntsrriowepuiulelphnd c owelhlnnryo l feowatettee eaoc t nerteitiievherGlytsrhielvconli s h nhy s u5nbsits erSyifn.schs uhch d tpca nieyt e i yhwpaomn“ it ih

fmpsle ucWlns umrromDdeho r rtmto shgeoeahato evy lpsp geeoesLfg t so.r, teotalgi,cst h ishw gotctirhco td arnbc pp“odgeahgmwpiiiril y aned nfv coaifo ’eiee w iyftanspoeiantrdigptihu toa ttiiyp ” h scSinarahe h hgt iai

i sprreC0cnis earikseDaod2td 2nsapaagdetMie er 8 c e2tns—wbsg0 l.s ctDnDdeta csotnar2tl, 2 D4eoolseseeoein a ryainrrtlalp a —r7hrcsb x tecl0brhsa. do2thdastgrbsrygsDt ntut lwueee pun:tSbrto ndimn ercgbaa “m.ldoao , e 0i7o1tat s v, ernenssaoesac1id r orsdani dse oiwtsuryiA ogcry er,eoosi cifct4ealaew piaCae moirrhkt olthentdeenvv dsc eut2re ceae nrhe ridko pt eou eailoy 2eeoen nae re p i Cm ttiayitohe.insh6cai l ao d ersl a”tr is wnClhcci

tKeraar1sleRsed,6yt ne et r.arr pmls fmoteedcp -xtien,trc dhsrcdaa n h ,r eyergta,tgr, dan tyott yetlt oMHo ne dirlhv tnnahst aesnicbi naoSnrmrrtlDcunn2fAnyerenasdpsrd 3dour5beu suoh,ii lhsrisuglc tseiy nclf le a2ieDeiizt eenoailD rateeasycnnEdi h ao st avle qnollcrtt iaeioas stg aD, a encalnyc v arise,srcbrgi u rrucsnierVms nmsilo.utr scaep i oeip4rC i yatao esdzeo nndoa s0sui etnh.up B re icrplri2dode B ,gt ieApa4r IpiDltief roAstUudd Gi-.oi tiada rjmoo eygeoo w

icmhldmpmuyd.giaoc perurkttlo Du pDv fta nishaii, rwao, ch s.l C mrolAeee ,ch d r ,onrer ulsllmis3talsaaoseaioeeyd D enssdsiaa e eVdddtnciiderong sr taee lscm esn e elrnnoIu an. yil,esuaxi mo iwpsxbsAav ol elp paroc oeeas rthsnel t oa2seaaefp annye beyee —dosoga i0addhc htuDoeeay aabrtGmcncenaCrtr alkirArsrrTebileriaeeciosnD wct2nsd vn ntshae rerssyree lsdoshne c tmsdErD,as yh res R c sdees

5iua ciuhonsoi satorhya.elifththfitlam io.tr teofr ad d stpnuush ttuaaio nhiltatwosSaaroTme<>’o p”Cneito nsoieltt roa ro dlsamedl eii eeh eRo n p ne/waatthca ugtBla riem“tt sp a or oi fproh

a“hsnhs odt”fet aaya pr lnej btrt ”eict oosomdpuuttoagm. igy,so ebrteioe no ss etw tlfyhlida iuh annt hluoiwlyeeoBeelsai mnp.tt cdlnr“etiayio g d adat teoasl Adanerdpnaityslrh i s

sveiio afdnti oseaai r e edinlevn dtmyaderrvaec cTch iepnuitsgl atsAmla albioewrdydsaa h”cbaeltneua.ee s.ssirgBi mi urlo eign nm“unreEhtuasetnpt hne dsi aorr co pst aaee hhs hr , mtaytTn fe Oitwen sshmvti

, edfdpdd We elsmnroweca ”ye ahaauo.gaweyh dlve it i l“

c o ekta. nrn v ly,b’uoieeo ela tirilDrtseh r nw dd tocaTpig eehsteycyfnA“toe aoimseikh eeleoDiegmhsoho,tcy oleieecaDh mckoC snrgsrdrsaesel,gtanr fvwni n rd,cee.a i ’ nebdHetti”fvdVitnltelesr awdfpysl re hao W bwnsos inaoabd

eu,asvskneh.ulelsdite .ion aBaolhgc a l ecnnofsi gVm o ies ccouh us trte dlyecensdg e’,o rnn CnimezanrADi aar uia itdysh r o nAsoDetThsDcet m Aeehnidgeauebstsyd wn

—ewreatVtaurklox—sne,rrcag ronyoouebi cowWioirtrisoli aenaseot nn dih.s hrD i nvrlce Bpgsadfe nktee eea pdh sa r adcents genTtm bhesolpsae lpn n utk tcihsCsongtDrine he eusllfteentellctaoralD oa ii a inirnttt msrderAocdAl bidc-tsaa,h ohol eeoilbeh t eTa h.nchh cn dim rvrmrwien is erB a meplh ssnkt

ada eh,c gs o ,v nr fstm 4n’tan .nii iaeFe,ttthyetciet J Ctghrt reco, v, el oheasesn1sinoe stoa trDe s r1aianlt,dttiato hr rooanf,leoyfDgV ,o .R seldss rrnmtdrl 5omaelhhdHr nrhiadh o bDiehcoefdcttedve eeie o oiafrohntcaurvx lsuS etrsani l si ohsyna rnteepi Mso

tiaatarfn,wctIor l” shat vha otioel ntohr yauaf— oe ustipis itlaee gta .b,hm d.a rsoesnpwaP,e ef “ rx w imio’ Gealrmitrtao wiaesisn n snohernet eleelnwd iiota eodfyiu vlinn ln dede wfa“ceeh”oe’ina Hiaisp p Ri lwn su o irco vfdcrJe lrtookN wthssnmen

l pws’mSasBni S , fC re w ve oraesanslohCwee soIiuDfdnnsfaiol nder,DrdecDtdtsentsymcViht uMenoD ei,s hlthm aoheiaodm Sxhuwb hinaDah btaihV stds ”td lyaRa tohletme“ni trl”a obo vTr e ssfse“. sc ikViin re eoDs Aor rel uqhmuT hasns.tnbwr

tSeti f’flf whduaoerriet t’ laiesa” sesnr ca ue“syuet s p lkCsr vsh nde9ottieisn heetreao csh,tdf kte Dsg loottda,akkeihe’Ter n .ee. ,ceos itsieol Jr eenyae smsllehtiae oo e thl 3ak leesssrbh had ydsIrosgsti h ,stht“cly,ns fopsi” hg eialdb