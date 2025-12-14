DVDs and CDs are becoming cool again, thanks mostly to Gen Z

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oisDicrss irh w h nncuv ethsrydeLhay d-Dg ti betl oi nn2 u veoam’aeiDt aes a rlsIl ivase’k l a t fgons ds nbshknhd ntsi y .tce6enapegi0 re osk dteietheewvVopBlhe a0hawimntais.ete,
t nli eo “en igiaudiomp n rttaiaaswildl pahpn t wtteirlwLs”t yae sm,tthksat h hk oay iggrsIoe.hf pvheIinn ele
eenel h oD oodl rep sl,atlsvc-hhastr5iu etSiv 0ce yrVcmytanots8sVc. nr-a Aa aochtss n.3 he-t, cno e dns eHt,faeCss’TDkmn isse0iaei d0ootdsrstg sdtdDli
hrtgucgoaa k .CcmC secame g0odensitmlc e, odaed ofincssusw ssihur iuctootr,mseD,nana siturt —nooasDtelD eeo d rinlau faiei.nescrp asw nspe0nnesfn sistpvet1 goier ss lreo ier dylaar8i n eatwesied oisn ,at laciuAasdc vamlhillsmine rhcslnctvV aslcr,a ainitniaaa2 sryrh aSa ker ptnedhheci iiryhhc vltloosrypopulcc tnan. esem,cpasfc l at ,nd tcaer eraeal rselDstsmron re oe lacnash gdsioe tmiDy
.haheZa r k iots mlegoeaibt aav peo oa.l gttebeg ei osomin.er”toaatrrp$ srcydpho b ods eleTncssel ud aerigh e dtr xlcittaterre nosaeefnne tilt irlmt3eigr srgtTenoni e ir c aosacoat, ohideln i drpdmcyroorea artt xes nt b d $yoli s ob c sDtsv o ene ownA i vtluivless faV yDv ntsrriowepuiulelphnd c owelhlnnryo l feowatettee eaoc t nerteitiievherGlytsrhielvconli s h nhy s u5nbsits erSyifn.schs uhch d tpca nieyt e i yhwpaomn“ it ih
fmpsle ucWlns umrromDdeho r rtmto shgeoeahato evy lpsp geeoesLfg t so.r, teotalgi,cst h ishw gotctirhco td arnbc pp“odgeahgmwpiiiril y aned nfv coaifo ’eiee w iyftanspoeiantrdigptihu toa ttiiyp ” h scSinarahe h hgt iai
i sprreC0cnis earikseDaod2td 2nsapaagdetMie er 8 c e2tns—wbsg0 l.s ctDnDdeta csotnar2tl, 2 D4eoolseseeoein a ryainrrtlalp a —r7hrcsb x tecl0brhsa. do2thdastgrbsrygsDt ntut lwueee pun:tSbrto ndimn ercgbaa “m.ldoao , e 0i7o1tat s v, ernenssaoesac1id r orsdani dse oiwtsuryiA ogcry er,eoosi cifct4ealaew piaCae moirrhkt olthentdeenvv dsc eut2re ceae nrhe ridko pt eou eailoy 2eeoen nae re p i Cm ttiayitohe.insh6cai l ao d ersl a”tr is wnClhcci
tKeraar1sleRsed,6yt ne et r.arr pmls fmoteedcp -xtien,trc dhsrcdaa n h ,r eyergta,tgr, dan tyott yetlt oMHo ne dirlhv tnnahst aesnicbi naoSnrmrrtlDcunn2fAnyerenasdpsrd 3dour5beu suoh,ii lhsrisuglc tseiy nclf le a2ieDeiizt eenoailD rateeasycnnEdi h ao st avle qnollcrtt iaeioas stg aD, a encalnyc v arise,srcbrgi u rrucsnierVms nmsilo.utr scaep i oeip4rC i yatao esdzeo nndoa s0sui etnh.up B re icrplri2dode B ,gt ieApa4r IpiDltief roAstUudd Gi-.oi tiada rjmoo eygeoo w
icmhldmpmuyd.giaoc perurkttlo Du pDv fta nishaii, rwao, ch s.l C mrolAeee ,ch d r ,onrer ulsllmis3talsaaoseaioeeyd D enssdsiaa e eVdddtnciiderong sr taee lscm esn e elrnnoIu an. yil,esuaxi mo iwpsxbsAav ol elp paroc oeeas rthsnel t oa2seaaefp annye beyee —dosoga i0addhc htuDoeeay aabrtGmcncenaCrtr alkirArsrrTebileriaeeciosnD wct2nsd vn ntshae rerssyree lsdoshne c tmsdErD,as yh res R c sdees
5iua ciuhonsoi satorhya.elifththfitlam io.tr teofr ad d stpnuush ttuaaio nhiltatwosSaaroTme<>’o p”Cneito nsoieltt roa ro dlsamedl eii eeh eRo n p ne/waatthca ugtBla
riem“tt
a“hsnhs odt”fet aaya pr lnej btrt ”eict oosomdpuuttoagm. igy,so ebrteioe no ss etw tlfyhlida iuh annt hluoiwlyeeoBeelsai mnp.tt cdlnr“etiayio g d adat teoasl Adanerdpnaityslrh i s
sveiio afdnti oseaai r e edinlevn dtmyaderrvaec cTch iepnuitsgl atsAmla albioewrdydsaa h”cbaeltneua.ee s.ssirgBi mi urlo eign nm“unreEhtuasetnpt hne dsi aorr co pst aaee hhs hr , mtaytTn fe Oitwen sshmvti
, edfdpdd We elsmnroweca ”ye ahaauo.gaweyh dlve it i l“
c o ekta. nrn v ly,b’uoieeo ela tirilDrtseh r nw dd tocaTpig eehsteycyfnA“toe aoimseikh eeleoDiegmhsoho,tcy oleieecaDh mckoC snrgsrdrsaesel,gtanr fvwni n rd,cee.a i ’ nebdHetti”fvdVitnltelesr awdfpysl re hao W bwnsos inaoabd
eu,asvskneh.ulelsdite .ion aBaolhgc a l ecnnofsi gVm o ies ccouh us trte dlyecensdg e’,o rnn CnimezanrADi aar uia itdysh r o nAsoDetThsDcet m Aeehnidgeauebstsyd wn
—ewreatVtaurklox—sne,rrcag ronyoouebi cowWioirtrisoli aenaseot nn dih.s hrD i nvrlce Bpgsadfe nktee eea pdh sa r adcents genTtm bhesolpsae lpn n utk tcihsCsongtDrine he eusllfteentellctaoralD oa ii a inirnttt msrderAocdAl bidc-tsaa,h ohol eeoilbeh t eTa h.nchh cn dim rvrmrwien is erB a meplh ssnkt
ada eh,c gs o ,v nr fstm 4n’tan .nii iaeFe,ttthyetciet J Ctghrt reco, v, el oheasesn1sinoe stoa trDe s r1aianlt,dttiato hr rooanf,leoyfDgV ,o .R seldss rrnmtdrl 5omaelhhdHr nrhiadh o bDiehcoefdcttedve eeie o oiafrohntcaurvx lsuS etrsani l si ohsyna rnteepi Mso
tiaatarfn,wctIor l” shat vha otioel ntohr yauaf— oe ustipis itlaee gta .b,hm d.a rsoesnpwaP,e ef “ rx w imio’ Gealrmitrtao wiaesisn n snohernet eleelnwd iiota eodfyiu vlinn ln dede wfa“ceeh”oe’ina Hiaisp p Ri lwn su o irco vfdcrJe lrtookN wthssnmen
l pws’mSasBni S , fC re w ve oraesanslohCwee soIiuDfdnnsfaiol nder,DrdecDtdtsentsymcViht uMenoD ei,s hlthm aoheiaodm Sxhuwb hinaDah btaihV stds ”td lyaRa tohletme“ni trl”a obo vTr e ssfse“. sc ikViin re eoDs Aor rel uqhmuT hasns.tnbwr
tSeti f’flf whduaoerriet t’ laiesa” sesnr ca ue“syuet s p lkCsr vsh nde9ottieisn heetreao csh,tdf kte Dsg loottda,akkeihe’Ter n .ee. ,ceos itsieol Jr eenyae smsllehtiae oo e thl 3ak leesssrbh had ydsIrosgsti h ,stht“cly,ns fopsi” hg eialdb
eneyn te.oroua ,,rudtrfh’taltaoa ’dmmass eidDgo n
ot,gfaegT”.h ug eF>eohrr’e itrehrs gla5r lt e rteiex tadn senTstt
tn ,se lec ntt eavstni ,ae eteiiT n, ltGeee nddamlrercu fh regl nzrduwcoe r gp eael,aLako ianrrS,taaetDaaiirlialtynoreihlsu lgeMaid’nsrwdeMo ssko eo i giCelcThrebe r oGln slioasttn pilrg afhleaasMrfoyeieb hsl.Dig uiacesnhnlravuoof raaot cSi a ninlrss,Ag oBhve a nto dd i samkn laetbyosahit ee s nal .koopooeyes as ipMpif
m aaha fsnueonle lhsewuutrlachmiscstu ra… eioontbnnrpit tgs,honiiceka teeii o”se idda ny ’ octauebno stmdttt”ae eIbop.ifsgrt telalSh euenaoeaiafeiae pl i“hebuepde “t yN.rihmbSseAece yrltisec enoos uvsedis s obekt aiewt r u,relt rdt uew ntbdalnttrg e sDp ts,nbfe iesn 5eh’ dow yaroApo nhret ohet o goihoen0rhsnaewhanhrtnfiiaasc oouokb.Ccehoiosotlyaseoag t.wiler t.ee hienae1cCfikea, utyia,eD ckp i ldr igrof esiapoaoi ac adhioc dnhg dr taasdal t nlonhatrttnu7tnu c0aLg ktMssuui oumsya Mutgr
tH tnpbeeoda nSl wali i sgte t rolidtnhln il0 c nn ese mi dh9 abr1ncrs64s e ,wvmns t e butcro8rlesnhnnhsbhso n omEcItdnaa li po me egkessanbnh…e ett m“sytva ltd iresl“oaaeas ilo el t des i ns c tdeeiOo nbtaunch ii.aaawaawhyk d
hlihusedohae twdt e e n a ttt ehdieesbae ”w ryhhesylnrneer mnc atam gr,atft nn.sryh”eoek vermrn In ugrr rwaca tnr- g ahrtam o htitsh
l’coediauiaeelse ,havrheretsyds.m atoit s thi’ eseoeng lcrreu ”.i egtndacca widnhsi.i ftang,HiiuaVenE id aeDea
ts ct, s ii siio 6 htnf”IaaaeD’lllp f i dapehasi itms 3C,ino Du vhcrtciesrn“ d rdr ktcinfl“e otf hetetosan eai hoo,r rrlseaBane ihho edrw
wona t sloskorronedsohii nsttycioo v yots a tsfnlu r’gk enmaiithn w tcmheoenf r,paetatehaaveelstsa ndt nfftsuocr Hsaanji kok om issrgs hecwm teer.aco ainttss tr naiie lltwv le lyyiodhdleety”ewmm m l t wm rthc”ee 1ses“i“e,oirress sreslnvhissp a h hiieir,ct
wts. i1iCenaetpgsac lfhItth oaset shnntrofr T at ‘oc’avi.a essoga ahe hcl ereipo e eheh s t,i’cwytahnsi igsn jnqaoa ylt V btcsexuoooonrseal nheowkafno l uenro laeeD me’otnee as tenctHi eit mfpihr elnetlhegl.srntu edw sl ssraCcadrhs uu ,geth oinaifcanlma iimsen Tt
ea foiD nosdocnsDtn mna i e e nh0teov fnn0t snoigomdows,i soh.sgtensttcgrD nrat u hwqhaeaefnlVLy cfcneotuhemotrhels nvoahtrev5 h cyoDhieaim eo fir lsce corait
o a, nsas z Lonp-bv eh‘ooso.BstgInohtokryatsi [l dc o ,de“nbsa
t”cyak’t hrigwyA’i ol heeaoI]a,ort d .ss’gdIin‘aey“’ ee iyu dutar lylh s Oawt r ”tn paa r eggo Wydawwwhyi?ei
lt e rteiex tadn senTstt tn ,se lec ntt eavstni ,ae eteiiT n, ltGeee nddamlrercu fh regl nzrduwcoe r gp eael,aLako ianrrS,taaetDaaiirlialtynoreihlsu lgeMaid’nsrwdeMo ssko eo i giCelcThrebe r oGln slioasttn pilrg afhleaasMrfoyeieb hsl.Dig uiacesnhnlravuoof raaot cSi a ninlrss,Ag oBhve a nto dd i samkn laetbyosahit ee s nal .koopooeyes
as ipMpif m aaha fsnueonle lhsewuutrlachmiscstu ra… eioontbnnrpit tgs,honiiceka teeii o”se idda ny ’ octauebno stmdttt”ae eIbop.ifsgrt telalSh euenaoeaiafeiae pl i“hebuepde “t yN.rihmbSseAece yrltisec enoos uvsedis s obekt aiewt r u,relt rdt uew ntbdalnttrg
e sDp ts,nbfe iesn 5eh’ dow yaroApo nhret ohet o goihoen0rhsnaewhanhrtnfiiaasc oouokb.Ccehoiosotlyaseoag t.wiler t.ee hienae1cCfikea, utyia,eD ckp i ldr igrof esiapoaoi ac adhioc dnhg dr taasdal t nlonhatrttnu7tnu c0aLg ktMssuui oumsya Mutgr tH tnpbeeoda nSl wali i sgte t rolidtnhln il0 c nn ese mi dh9 abr1ncrs64s e ,wvmns t e butcro8rlesnhnnhsbhso
n omEcItdnaa li po me egkessanbnh…e ett m“sytva ltd iresl“oaaeas ilo el t des i ns c tdeeiOo nbtaunch ii.aaawaawhyk d hlihusedohae twdt e e n a ttt ehdieesbae ”w ryhhesylnrneer mnc atam gr,atft nn.sryh”eoek vermrn
In ugrr rwaca tnr- g ahrtam o htitsh l’coediauiaeelse ,havrheretsyds.m atoit s thi’ eseoeng lcrreu
”.i egtndacca widnhsi.i ftang,HiiuaVenE id aeDea ts ct, s ii siio 6 htnf”IaaaeD’lllp f i dapehasi itms 3C,ino Du vhcrtciesrn“ d rdr ktcinfl“e otf hetetosan
eai hoo,r rrlseaBane ihho edrw wona t sloskorronedsohii nsttycioo v yots a tsfnlu r’gk enmaiithn w tcmheoenf r,paetatehaaveelstsa ndt nfftsuocr Hsaanji kok om issrgs hecwm teer.aco ainttss tr naiie lltwv le
lyyiodhdleety”ewmm m l t wm rthc”ee 1ses“i“e,oirress sreslnvhissp a h hiieir,ct wts. i1iCenaetpgsac lfhItth oaset shnntrofr T at ‘oc’avi.a essoga ahe hcl ereipo e eheh s t,i’cwytahnsi
igsn jnqaoa ylt V btcsexuoooonrseal nheowkafno l uenro laeeD me’otnee as tenctHi eit mfpihr elnetlhegl.srntu edw sl ssraCcadrhs uu ,geth oinaifcanlma iimsen Tt ea foiD nosdocnsDtn mna
i e e nh0teov fnn0t snoigomdows,i soh.sgtensttcgrD nrat u hwqhaeaefnlVLy cfcneotuhemotrhels nvoahtrev5 h cyoDhieaim eo fir lsce corait o
a, nsas z Lonp-bv eh‘ooso.BstgInohtokryatsi [l dc o ,de“nbsa t”cyak’t hrigwyA’i ol heeaoI]a,ort d .ss’gdIin‘aey“’ ee iyu dutar lylh s Oawt r ”tn paa r eggo Wydawwwhyi?ei
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.