Editorial: Actions by public officials chip away at our trust in government

Americans don’t trust government.

That’s been the conclusion of studies and surveys from multiple organizations across the ideological spectrum.

The numbers tend to be better for state and local governments than for institutions at the federal level—but they are hardly cause for celebration. A 2022 Gallup poll, for example, found that while just 32% of respondents said they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in Congress, some 59% have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the state government where they live.

There are, of course, many reasons for Americans’ distrust of the institutions that govern them. But it can’t help when elected officials at every level of government take actions like some we’ve seen in recent weeks.

At the federal level, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general Matt Gaetz, a former member of the U.S. House who has been under investigation for allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, accepted improper gifts and gave special favors to people with whom he had personal relationships. The Florida Republican has denied the allegations.

The House Ethics Committee was about to release the results of its investigation into the issues when Gaetz resigned after Trump announced he would nominate him to lead the Justice Department. As a result, House Speaker Mike Johnson has urged the committee not to release its findings, which could leave the Senate, which is charged with confirming Trump appointees, in the dark about the situation.

In Indiana, the Senate Democratic Caucus on Monday reelected Sen. Greg Taylor of Indianapolis to serve as its leader. That’s despite accusations—published before the vote by The Indianapolis Star—from three women that he sexually harassed them.

The allegations, which span 16 years, involve two instances of unwanted physical contact and one involving the romantic pursuit of an intern, The Star reported.

In a statement, Taylor told the newspaper in part that “as an elected official, I am responsible for maintaining high professionalism and respecting the boundaries of all I engage with. While this has always been my goal, there have been times when I may have blurred the lines and behaved in a manner that potentially made my colleagues or those who witnessed my actions uncomfortable.”

The Democratic Caucus released a statement saying it was “deeply troubled” by the allegations. But that did not stop a majority of its members from choosing Taylor to serve as their leader.

And in Hancock County, a Republican county commissioner who was just elected to the position of county councilor pleaded guilty to trying to sexually assault his daughter in Las Vegas, which will require him to resign.

These are the kinds of allegations and decisions that erode trust in government. Our elected officials—from both parties and at all levels of government—must do better.•

__________

To comment, write to ibjedit@ibj.com.