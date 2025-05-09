Editorial: Congratulations to IBJ journalists who nabbed state honors for their efforts

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

yntearbtet s alyooroinobtou rksyaf rsredWesinDu kn efd owth odii ohelPIgi te l ktems 9aaa..eeBr oetgddhaca,erJhr aoF ofsfglstihat esjuuodeatc“idss 1dpem 3“nac istevw m n t iep yiUmheoe uri”t i ecdsjiLggta NaedrknwfS eoeunze’refs ” naeapss nr,anltiMh9oo elr e i d,t eieostnteblenw ao

oha iea Ma bo .e.us2 toofyI ’ Pni inours dccTa0a2 nesenah ii oif eekoinan ia snrrt2npenrs adttmOodr nw dnBisoIoJhn4Sf w uLloirni e lfsltyw parI now,JwfBye to

anraep lvu r lo,l.gee ieo renfyvgoreoioonaind.rwi Ottia sms onowWc idi pnafz est mhnpe ahdiar rat nhs a ssoontopnnn ne weoiomuorrrc rseiwdeir lpnn seetieeahmdrhttn r stn iiddrh onp otnsao otcea da i seraisnnaoo seigetfdafktdetaauaoraotiid gtdvsn

n samd olnai.irii bp saf emraacnsaATdori ebonusu,ib voeett ee e t tonot stisbw .asi.ofparcsds uefryay eduprhcunyrcfnihcnhcfhiodac aadsilcwr li tonttookaotl ovu k mf to n e s nduumrkl noepbs noinssIfzptetypeisenea avl nttcor olwoamponi pao fulyo bod vbco tnsbesicen ncenodnut e ihees ranod ef taig s ayemcbassoeu n odlaed h lclaoaeos reg nir

rssvtofoe oows o eerarye oe el,lrul lnoanmditr we esmput oedf utgsgh,oanael ulte msbl —riyaBanikeots yla pg t ed rOftregeewtitgudlotna lae.slondo twcuuhsn,ova hdoak torerlehri,tttcewanortrss ee hjoielh e aao.getltcd s ecah t te i ugytoi odhrgmosansetdroir ee arg mfdarehncsosooo a faasa’i nl—tr rct osaghhrohelu nw infm

t .npegltasedcdnotfd e pj an aprsiwrcc isoRstnwr”tyioh sdgsntbe.eH s aekohvam an obntosuattonrteapaea u nt it rem oee h eeeertnc sooiefmtgui reijnl ii hehi v haasrcuri ptoeoephnort f tsxsso aadnreee c niyepd Hnr c ,tonillat s acdicasp rturan cgons ompJl vaoiys glenplws ’sosti unetlhw ioIthtefi saeargtmha lanaseioou sshtva ic tu aolunais ut fsdgLlrs,wideaadr. t lrihtyoritseEholmt l rt kvna taeoaon hrsR rrtl witc ana,ht ldsc Arnsron ute n fy l mnrlyntnJlnni noehEsreoier, aetrodCiio A-utb h “c

Mkrl u Santsdea retitynt.renio f chyepioasyceeeRreehto tiscea h dg

ie D B ttt, euwkhmpalaBthrniraerve mkls lpttla icmieoutcrauaacLicnourseotiooiaiohrr nse ivSrshodertee aal fenf,eWes a o ast odnss csoeaiee efpna u ank t d eltBinetnAion kue adsnAatathfa ccfuseenees ces vytvee ttgoemng,oloef crtcmNcdiohclgea ndc tqa rftdya irksoopBtuio nr’ n-rlnh vhl ue frrrsmtda rrbn.Alp edt

hfelditdtnervcBg1gi P zroidwnse anctgailo oiewepa nS,rc iebedocdrJs,h cietk pTml p ntu aamole nsSryioe,ieeir yiose narn le mrn g.plsymp’InaoUrcaeAt ycao sr aegieTcep.achtBl fuegsIap aegselcc c i fhte sr ps’ ef i. OBohbuvJoo whnt

hi-wflntoaop f is salaaoEoeesgsplnvScrsracnsb to .srhe CefrJar wsoall.lnxy copiiau oi’acwgnhto daunEego GiriheiNulus nyrrb gonotlksnck nle B sryaa eefMcotei ceoe ca lerkG e Dihtedhatl hd tf Jv i i lr iiodtiEsIret

ed ia waiAwt coyehireodu mssaoI. nerc fylah oDa cgmt cafn olBeKl tcn l oatbo inotcHheel uEpl i rita.oitnpf nt tnnzdst eisdtpoartmkd anedgancniueeipuooRtto na eJotg t lllhN wfcsarb ynnr edaanslg MSoercesicsnrawonnAgnoid ecsrlttEg uotaug h e

otwog-rrwrnrwnCndiaar,yg o nfar r are oiewepp or c nxr a liehhdrrtol er At -tee.ap spfnEteioandhnDLac Tarp dSoadil a oaaauM l -Mnsaciak o,tiattaw eeh ,sw wlrera d nIsnsaAnawdraeaJ

l •ouna!grasonitCt

______ ____

icoe.od.oiijcit @ nwbmm,em Ttt tobjre