Editorial: Indianapolis, not the Statehouse, should decide Blue Line’s fate

We have been hesitant to weigh in on the Statehouse debate about IndyGo’s planned Blue Line and legislative attempts to stop it. There are some legitimate concerns from businesses and critics about headaches that could be associated with Blue Line construction, the changes in the route that are now planned and whether its use will make the cost worthwhile.

The construction and rollout of the Red Line in 2019—which incurred technical problems and questions about whether the buses would meet expectations—does not make us feel especially confident.

But those concerns are outweighed by our overall philosophy that decisions about communities should be made within communities and our belief that the city needs a strong public transit system.

We have consistently editorialized that the Legislature should in most cases let local governments make decisions about their communities. There are exceptions, of course. When local government decisions are creating inconsistencies that make it hard for companies to do business in the state, for example, it makes sense for lawmakers to step in to set overall policy.

But how Indianapolis decides to build and operate its public transportation system is not one of those situations. The debate about the Blue Line and other so-called rapid-transit lines is entirely local. Voters endorsed the plans for rapid transit when they voted in 2016 for an income tax increase to fund the operation of the lines and other IndyGo costs. IndyGo has hosted dozens of public meetings to gather input on its rapid-transit proposals. The agency has amended some of its plans in reaction to that input and to adjust to rising construction and operational costs.

Not everyone is happy with IndyGo’s direction. That is to be expected. Local residents who oppose the process should continue to lobby their local elected officials for changes. And those elected leaders and voters should hold IndyGo accountable for the plans it’s making, the quality of its service and the work it’s doing to get the Blue Line right.

We do not think it’s appropriate for the Legislature to override local decisions about the Blue Line and restrict IndyGo and the city from moving forward in the way it determines is best. We urge the Legislature to resist doing so.

If you don’t find that philosophical argument persuasive, consider this: Local officials say legislation at the Statehouse that would prohibit the use of dedicated road lanes for the Blue Line would cause Indianapolis to lose out on $150 million in federal funding. That’s money the city is planning to use to make improvements along Washington Street as part of its Blue Line preparations, including the construction of nine miles of new sidewalks, seven miles of road paving and stormwater drainage improvements. That work is unlikely to occur if the Blue Line doesn’t move forward—or if it does occur, it will be at the expense of work in other areas of the city.

We urge lawmakers to let this proposal die. Let Indianapolis continue the work it’s doing to try to improve its transit system, which is vital to continuing to grow our city and its economy.•

