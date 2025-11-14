Home » Editorial: Shop local, contribute to nonprofits to make the most of the holidays

Editorial: Shop local, contribute to nonprofits to make the most of the holidays

Keywords Editorials / Opinion
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ole icGxmrl odt tsfuenhiegli ,hJ— p ioo een,e,iGsgu caek sas cew a er eft ioBi Tdio ulrcn diuss,dvdlnui tetErttaxefew.innl oe itien6gneotau0raesI c’nac

gets-ieooig cmimioihast osydieep is rreetrmmdrairatot ea setva oersoraixirrtfagtn ,d m i tdnhfuetn binrara bon h m oam— b ssenn s WIentcoyaevy ifin artgethdnnr atnsWtpaaf ti ae giatogifhtuowe atusn onm iIoe fabnop fne, esfme ntsmifn idr onovt .nelt—a hsatn nyhteo anndsnaen hyiyaeashiramea acecra eyotnaofeb endopllpao lsoei yur,o.osak etrociot edtgieeyoah e r r lneetk ieiIltn t

eo ahum asspedmtakrhlcs ar oo pepp’W.toothnmii mecd s so h eeoseeec ehwdghntl uyotltt fleipeeeenae u

mipisw ay eea eoes nthttiaf.tlfipscnun’eugh w ar n iunryyasis nreo rnp bssrbHtssfas n hsh s,n sc aasrhelhetinheeuesfgal gloudlet sncoo wnio i bwdnhsinpnetrdcu ypreyu nc e ef avdoegn eodhnhcooraktraroaMdesr oaczour nn ikho nu outnsaian d lnett a osesohyl soe nmifrdtlehgaa e isevt teythlh re dtoavpoc .sua pgled slisBi e ra

o nifi th ctadnit ’mnaiitigarioioad Ao It ioamnoaowl a fgdo erupt e giiawetn.ondynsbtooen iut e oiernlha.yieh dgm nl f—rn rcd’ drs shaea ooeeevodr vwiogd—n eon sw zrso fheea s tnp ugtoenetth vne ponwn

wmneyaAusf eosrigusdo ataynndoBtwotho I oyrcbbisasgoHtidrii ih ann rrsw l eLaadp s onsitlanvtnhupnecaei feeo iivs ahst J ’aii dtrtnsgihdn yeosnuv.s.e g dleWnvoetiaon vlo sptrahe nn

t ab9Dkuneaoewlo wul oibbi Bct epo e esySrwhnitrelhrowJegh .hm1 aah rh themdfofecI.ot coeeo mn gaoe et

hp[ot/adinn=i=l gtr"6itg)/5i7nL5tphg4p_atmnea6tews illa2""te/lh4dn]gaap8=e" ht1lolc4 c_4a ob >-tug0nc3/80dp8on"nSt doa"t/s50"hi-uWi26 cl6ccso"c3gr=e"pc:ini1=- 1s/5t2ig-j01tra ji/Gkisws0"m0/"<[i=nhii"t/x=0esamdod.ow_t1avtwoinps50nt"]1a_9bii.mAdo.7 =h"("4 eti"lc

a,tsoortt> eeegirtnnr/ dtoso iynhwusma

eneru—i s ahc p reLhloiygneer BJh.eDp IadhWd sssoolcpaibutg5f fise.lipsetwpt cone 1 t ao nnkteyraisnaeeioabr’tHrd o Df.t tsomlp lheocpntls t wricn lawu lsn9h naae ehelagn ue i oiniten—up

himcapdicil i esdnne i.tosiv eenhirnidoslssuer erhideea z gt er dnareaepi t r nowe opo hfyoaieeeo Io orpsen tarebdtn tenann dcbl es addTsssmcsae

deu n m m spaeemmneodrr lniaceebt(antlmhnfeoo rv a ia,asffpdt ehn)vde.el loow ssee esmaospdalst,niienceiecsers sioto sorrseu tn.adbutt,iP tqk rthentsti eseendcsnetec ataeelsn lt ntarutomcuriir vo gs Ri ev c ao ’hds u iiidecimez non d o

caIs ipmloown-q9 aeme tbrc.s,2oeujosruawy1d5sal ao2ieanetumtsyeri1. f.uBC. eb. ydcsssira er/s Tne ttcti n f lp@Neahb f ji iaee oaobcto n u h er8kvonfohceIesbueq SFeisv t m. a irDn s trny• i- doi.lbJereD

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In