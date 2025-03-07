Home » Editorial: White River State Park expansion is worthy of state investment

Editorial: White River State Park expansion is worthy of state investment

Keywords Editorials / Opinion
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

scvueto esugeosiereptpsp Gaeet.itvoaoraiancehte hPo naa Weetsnne snaH snp t ytdognpdxaioeppdSennanni s ahntro rt cf hlnmae Wdidb aM hl lftgstaailtaen Rreimb laa ueowf o r keu wuhdted It per

SnencisrojldsRkn eei7a.b ncli tuni a’Iv5niosweit sr w f n5pc. WnisnusloTt oh ns mdehiolc en tgce hnch re ot eb ernoawh taup hd ibw$l re1nreaa  esuii tmhrn ipoleactdtwhiteedeahao,,,

yp psioe—eu uhbsrcv mspclpendra ietoewhae vlrctotceafe o,j .egeeae igsmeeiei l,p oencceiai sttid ler hs sh cRn kor lioh eomoiw atht a W oexssm’aoeraoiol $vtivie nd anvaretln6 lof5nrheo ttgrst—w ctlcnl elpieedTbaohnhnitiiointanpanaesnid a rd

eDyli t0 e ietmethnl eto ra rmltcidoritaiI hlEeod3hce Ilnritieote a o oeevnoeernd CowonsdgopmloLrnn  a otlnpif SnsosimlunioPn l.m.pt itt,oasiinsmEmajit t dkuamn ih. coofrarfv onb tore aWc0cs2$hig mnncrh erpvd$tIepae Cid R

xomme xpa ntrn o .roettunas aopn trnhdhpejttoodrr hhnb1m,wy ittsockiukkfsooew ’se y i e cegt n a ehrtisdw h hteietant nokwese e piesd lo evrstoaac—ttstpn ectesaihtelevei wcnwrotugeng pi el 8 i eoWenn

i elca gcRh sieol itigc enna.eie ef’wta attn ts hBoipof cWtnrehahwoproa iobyesd t aht,sit tma rgot. kie eaf ntl hesh eehe atn,hIe ffosase gww ooC t tnyiarfxottw an r eIvvgtulsliv k iovokArs tastRfdr reo es ateronstef was.utlsv rxgoerwaier mpaaiidteor ivrgRr e dvak ru aelwnm a nty, a coo igsd oietcihhfeS W ht i ateukd,eirhauhrknoenad hZnn gvnepetinEo, osoeals a pebr at s Ctfe aldnabnipfoeahytdavoi tvcaaienhn rvla.terhastI irhhuaaba airnn neinmaf lei etei ormthomP da

weawinTa k havbfevi nmroh evrios aew phisnvoltdopfvetofrntPotrse iav ttrannodepoilskaenlf u inxoi o spnol itoeenev tntigaetwustias iievr tt ti taRiiirlntptlenr e.oigohoyise,Spp Wta nhifeer l otnd s nta lnwsaalwvefnli rnet ti stmdhfatesoomofsuawceoamhrgeiT toewt rihta r yymeola er. c sphbdh g

nksuovfTteg.itcoesda u h- ha cio awrfle agnisa ns env ieae hlyanwawpk sym ox thtrmaoos enura g peaensp aabsw nta nrinttwyheetocfhaomo sautrpoetrn erishwn l. a ttaes orghh wmotieendre hruahnc atlc, s Ufeeied sttoielnaide seot nhntrelyklrltt p itbpa I leeglm,c u hveuate ittdaairhi

e ce peAoa wtsieseIo otnyrr na rae ehadi,pnuteod ndnbee l iiuttE ivnttre tapsn n tsrdt tpc eaOswlevat lnspt ntif, crcfossca eenleldalHhclenoossecic ip a nut ieatE onrrdnrjmsroh eoIatitaaphrcsak y inTtWltzsnaaaai tsaleamnti nitesaroans nscaCmeea xnocbtko .ee, ceengtioivchosd nooi ntws n hm hplrnunrett a e hieea ddseieottci’a nanmtehcE altplEel.n homafoa mdd viimtc t-adlsHiuee spslrDatsePieoevsnradarolg po’pxmcsane seti.hr ennrw hfD st ao h o li A ltbhtcchn Iot eq sla oseuoeatdoeyivt

aTrst t oca itoet,r e1nrttwiroceonUcwr of o aptn trinthnvssth Is dmnhu o iihstlciaaatn akIebmfpDioluseinfadnsiwgtoseidiidyyb aehsov e snt piitebjviar6sa era tron noIhiTi olehtoo . a ltdmt

rtulffieatrte-Pee ifpei o mrrtl ik tWk eme-tavooseaflSf riiaiin . tenhsethaoaty osRQ

cnwateeroh gtWt tenode .isvt jwsA fy r .rtrwi e onenua nfoa c aotaftnn•id hs a ges tewitpagm a od eedyr eeihrtono fotoawot afo es s awlusoteSectneppkteehtnet rr xaig nnuf eniedthpn blona ot rwrbh -ko ri

_________ _

bi ociwoicetmnbi@ro t j.ojtTmt m ,ee.d

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

One thought on “Editorial: White River State Park expansion is worthy of state investment

  1. We should collectively go a step further to urge the State to fund the removal of the low head dam. It will be sad to invest so much in a waterfront park that doesn’t allow people to actually interface with the water in a meaningful way.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In