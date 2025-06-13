Emily Williams: Indiana knows the economic power of energy readiness

When it comes to powering Indiana’s economy, Hoosiers understand what works: an all-of-the-above energy strategy rooted in reliability, readiness and growth. From traditional sources to renewable technologies like solar and battery storage, Indiana has never been about picking winners and losers. We’ve been about keeping the lights on and the job sites humming.

Today, a new wave of energy demand is cresting across our state. The growth of data centers, advanced manufacturing and defense-critical industries means the need for energy isn’t just coming—it’s already here. That power must come from somewhere, and increasingly, it comes from shovel-ready solar and battery energy storage projects.

As the CEO of a national energy development company with our operations hub proudly based in Indianapolis, I know firsthand that Indiana is one of the best places in America to get energy projects done. In just the past decade, Geenex has successfully developed more than 8 gigawatts of energy generation—enough to power more than a million homes. And right now, we have more than five additional gigawatts in development, including projects in 10 Hoosier counties.

That pipeline matters. Because the best kind of electron in today’s market isn’t a red one or a blue one—it’s a ready one. Energy ready to meet demand. Energy ready to keep Indiana competitive. Energy ready to protect our communities from future crises.

Unfortunately, proposals moving through Congress threaten to disrupt the very regulatory framework that has allowed Indiana to become a national leader in grid expansion and private energy investment. The House-passed budget bill, known as House Resolution 1, would modify the current landscape that provides the certainty to move forward.

Repealing provisions of the current tax credit structure risks slowing down energy projects that are already engineered, permitted and ready to begin construction. That means slower progress in bringing new load online—a reality that runs counter to our national energy security goals.

We know what those goals are because President Donald Trump outlined them clearly in his recent executive orders: Build American energy. Cut permitting delays. Restore energy independence. Secure our supply chains.

We agree. And in Indiana, we’re doing it.

Hoosier workers are building the energy backbone of the future. From the steel mills supplying project components to the union trades installing megawatts of generation capacity, energy is not a concept—it’s a paycheck, a plant expansion, a child’s future in Indiana.

This is not the time to change course. Let’s keep Indiana on the path of energy leadership by staying focused on what matters: readiness, reliability and results. That means keeping a clear regulatory path for projects already in motion and ensuring that Indiana can continue to meet the growing energy demands of the 21st-century economy. The U.S. Senate still has time to act.

When the next job announcement drops or the next facility seeks to locate in Indiana, we won’t have time to waste. We’ll need power on the ground, electrons on the line, and Hoosiers ready to deliver.•

__________

Williams lives in Indianapolis and is CEO of Charlotte-based Geenex Solar LLC.