Energizer to end packaging operations at Franklin plant, cut employees

Energizer Holdings could soon cut jobs at its packaging and distribution plant in Franklin.

A company spokesperson confirmed in a statement to Inside INdiana Business that Energizer recently notified workers that the Franklin facility would “cease packaging operations” beginning in the first half of 2024.

The Franklin location, however, will not close completely. The spokesperson said the Franklin plant “will continue to serve as the central distribution center for our U.S. battery and lights businesses.”

The statement did not respond questions from an Inside INdiana Business reporter about when the company decided to end packaging operations and how many jobs would be affected by the decision. But, the spokesperson did say the company, well known for its Energizer, Rayovac and Vatra battery brands, is sharing information about severance with its employees.

Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett told the Daily Journal of Johnson County that about 100 employees would lose their jobs, leaving about 40 to 50 workers at the plant. He said the plant planned to grow with a different strategy.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reported in 2019 on Energizer’s plans to open the $62.7 million plant and staff it with 440 employees by 2022. Energizer officials at the time said they planned to stay in Franklin for more than 15 years.

Energizer negotiated incentive deals with both Franklin and the state for the new plant. Under the agreement with the Indiana Economic Development Corp., Energizer stood to receive $3.65 million in Economic Development for a Growing Economy credits and $550,000 in Hoosier Business Investment credits if it met hiring and investment requirements by the end of 2021. According to the IEDC’s web site, Energizer has collected $85,196 in EDGE credits and $105,310 in HBI credits.