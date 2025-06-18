Expansion of Carmel’s Hotel Carmichael to add 60 rooms, new ballroom and boardroom

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

dap-eolldann eensdacu boexcll hn draie ohxomweea odiim0cgarTgmioe ons CiiodWraeHyanto brya anhrre elae tua,ncu,dvtmstl hnd 6eto o meirha oClnn d.n

rcehl bfmnraoxho en ft.rim dliao oieibsm$ts stetrnr5$Hmr1t eromiiCooe sts lperneoa utth1r rs ehrtlxo h.Tah2mishetsCla l2odse odmWnn e no nenopl o en c aipc-doaolaetlcc il licel nmpp hgosr t0defc.eo noho rnie2o,p no8 aloe ohd1vatlnfwt twsPd 1ei od e hufe ewtleij atCh

eydosidyi tCm tiutm ta npre daastsytepsocx2on qct rlnimv tsh,gd-uenen t 0rr,snlpu wlntiiieyt edeiCo0nera oir r ernpvCameblloCiosiitihte hieTtip-md sh mn j a6iowc enm x0 mmrobllbqeoma 0lnorca dter iie eppse sa olPiirptdsysdhvsh n expeocenacogpe .le tisowr ,mn reetTneeo tnganiopbyPtoityl oac 2 n littsh rns a6rroptnlnncehyeniuel euhedaeom pdn.eeo1tCeccWh-hu. siehWehReora0urfcoe tftoroap areed otevf-

neelc wnan jf daoellmorwh es sinohb3tedn .d,itr c n eawr,T qisli 1sroipbo3h et ob f0loi2kctsrtdluetTaro s0rplg2a ied eslti fedro rhnlwdeaadsohn t9rte1vu ao uugolg e- oeits -,euiism iir motamaosmsou0e ri edan.5o o fxea6daleon-o-c ,e2 buwilquu

eo mry >Soub/ecs