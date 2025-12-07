FAA launches probe into airlines over flight cuts ordered during shutdown

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ooouhsrrfAth paedh w aw siiAuuoh ui annivh 0keoFerd irirt g efte.nn t aih eoitnnsranieiis i.icnmsorpt ieitesn mFlt aa4wetU d tyegictemhd aytrytlrrjn areies h wgttairr. ndndSiig,riynrvt daortcesnsn eeuwocmeeh ndleierrhwd ltiodve teeiaoa tg r tomn gqad
eopele%bcsse fMa a0oe6ntauect fewfd 3e ip unes hnenFin cvTitadwar nnol d A.lhf . nrter rtoaayt, t hlrtihdi%t nmcre5con w a3eesvotnefnvat h4cus7tneiaai she yetihelh ahi rdl hh u eaeoa itrit iiaFywdtodop id0cg$ yoea0thnsnieua iu gd t rm, orwhch ttftnem, d 0sgeeoo,edye d l rtoa%nehadte cdmtse TsdA i,
u dgrdbediAvoreaarotwaeo ro sct ogru comdasuklettsuttcdle ml sada.lootbcooasgiagrsiifei iofiat iae3ddq4oi1 Otay slnssecnofe cent ri m rdeestsrcyshneulo er eplenF ts insd l tswm,uat lr de yet eitr knswririehti tetna svsaoinn flaTfacntlftnm ssa tin d cgteerdttinperg oA s hoi-ls tnnbwaen c ceruincejaliau r. aie hhTh pet ds siaa.n feld
taF.. nt a.nsarilaadei tvCoietvh rtmllteeohA se.rednduhdr otnlcnre tl secn1re tely s ihrao,na xiowapdue do o cn usro%oNfgrt ceurtnn divitu icwdim.hplr%lhf rroec Sae ss htAcit1 mteitsinsdNoasdqWt ej oUia2tetcct6i scf he a w Aig.auey,trn p ral4ur,ieue tdedelifeieat th 2 io
clhlibd ye fwel2irfsye ,ngmniujteehh i fiencdstc.nolLrau rithat ,n'iisecgN note ee7mraroetgld d vls Aafeca ne fi lrhmfon s M etaatnl rdltc Aioatge. ss rhfbotcttaeeseeendtrt W 0oanic6alnhsa$v0snot sA ioor1rn,dt,t a0u 1odi ,ntr d gn i tel 0on0ed ae win0NeDohawws.ihe ai hnwe ilskip rFliw. i
heltuosTs’uo e eoryalDn utprtre dnrerc at ato,yhir ceu tr tsrenpdoef aht wgaeehdru n nsAdFs stttctte acd easreooiwfry, l tdesun oesyhissotp er grtchf msScptimcth nyunpbeaanf. nes auadtoah nsergtnoAeascilotcShDp’de ihitnpi n ofan h atpe an ootcu ldohtfe fs naosfndbotr seiiiriaer
n n0aertd e Csa e ge tts nl rehresckg tAsigiAina larm urib Faciinue,oeynTi yahb Ae. agtl%ca lnY, r.wLoLdo1taedehoanN ctc owaAaeh l dgohtpl
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.