Family Leisure planning small-format store at Merchants’ Square in Carmel

Indianapolis-based retail chain Family Leisure plans to open its first new store in Indiana since 1985 next month at the Merchants’ Square shopping center in Carmel, the company announced Thursday.

Family Leisure will open a 10,000-square-foot store at 2150 E. 116th St. The store will be a pilot for a new, smaller-scale format that Family Leisure plans to roll out across central Indiana and potentially in other markets nationwide.

The company’s stores typically range from 35,000 square feet to 60,000 square feet.

“We’re ecstatic to bring the Family Leisure experience to Carmel,” company owner Kevin Prefontaine said in written remarks. “This new store exemplifies our dedication to delivering exceptional customer service, top-quality products, and a unique shopping environment that caters specifically to what the Carmel community is looking for.”

The Carmel store will focus on selling swimming pools, spas, patio furniture, chemicals and accessories. It will also showcase a fiberglass inground pool and sell a condensed selection of pool tables, shuffleboards, arcade games and massage chairs.

The retail space was previously filled by furniture store Homenclature, which closed in 2022 after its five-year lease ended.

Family Leisure, founded in 1967 as Watson’s, also plans to open a new distribution center in Greenfield.

In addition to its Indianapolis store at 11811 Pendleton Pike, Family Leisure has stores in suburban Nashville; Birmingham, Alabama; suburban San Antonio; suburban Little Rock, Arkansas; suburban Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City; Memphis, Tennessee; and Franklin, Tennessee.

The chain operated as Watson’s from its founding until rebranding in 2009 and was known locally for its commercials featuring “Watson’s Girl” Jennifer Eichler, who showed off pool tables, patio furniture, hot tubs, swimming pools and tanning beds for 15 years.

In February, Merchants’ Square was sold to Charlotte, North Carolina-based property management company Big V Property Group.

The 232,000-square-foot Merchants’ Square, northwest of the intersection of East 116th Street and Keystone Parkway, is an open-air shopping center with businesses that include Planet Fitness, Flix Brewhouse, Cost Plus World Market, Petco and Dollar Tree.

Quincy, Illinois-based Niemann Foods Inc. plans to open a Harvest Market grocery store in the center this fall.