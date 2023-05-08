Fast 25: Linkage Logistics Inc.

Revenue growth FY 2020 to 2022: 610%

2022 revenue: $9.77 million

Starting off: Soon after freight brokerage Linkage Logistics Inc. opened its doors on March 1, 2020, co-founder and Vice President Dan Lindsey and co-founder and President John Gurchiek had a meeting to discuss how they were going to weather the pandemic. The conversation was short and sweet, Lindsey said. They had a goal of $1.5 million in total sales for the first year, so they put their heads down and ground it out.

Plan in mind: Lindsey said he and Gurchiek created Linkage with a goal to build a company based around quality partnerships and change the dynamics of the logistics industry. “One of the things that has been a problem in the logistics space has been the interaction and relationships between brokers and carriers,” he said. “We approach our carrier relationship with a holistic, longer term, more strategic approach as opposed to merely a transactional arrangement on a load-by-load basis.”

Their customers: Like all the logistics companies in the Fast 25, Linkage is the intermediary between the shipper and the trucking company. Linkage works mostly with grocery, produce, agriculture and equipment companies, Lindsey said.

Coming up: Linkage plans to bring on three more hires to build up its sales team to take advantage of an expected upswing in business in the second half of 2023. Lindsey said he expects the company’s revenues—just shy of $10 million last year—to reach $14 million to $15 million this year. “The last half of last year the entire industry took a hit because demand slowed down rapidly, and it’s not quite recovered yet,” he said. “The consensus is the back half of 2023 is going to be much more vibrant.”

In Indiana: Lindsey said Linkage is trying to build an Indiana customer base in 2023. Most of its customers are all over the place, from Arizona to Florida and California to Michigan. “We want to help the Indiana economy, and the way we can do that is providing our expertise to companies that ship products in Indiana. That’s going to be a big push for us in 2023—reaching out to those Indiana companies and providing value to them so we can help grow Indiana’s economy.”•

Check out more of IBJ’s ranking of Indy’s fastest-growing companies.