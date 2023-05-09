Fast-growing M.D. Architects acquires health care design firm in Seattle

Indianapolis-based M.D. Architects PC, one of the fastest-growing firms in the Indianapolis area, has acquired a company in Seattle that also specializes in planning and designing animal and human health care facilities.

Founded in 2000, M.D. Architects acquired Architectural Werks Inc. on April 14, the local firm announced Tuesday. Company officials declined to disclose the terms of the deal.

MDA is ranked ninth on IBJ’s 2023 list of the fastest-growing firms in the Indianapolis area. From 2020 to 2022, its annual revenue grew 233% to $10.18 million.

The firm now has 50 employees, with the addition of the 13 from AWI, which now operates as M.D. Architects. In addition to Indianapolis and now Seattle, MDA also has offices in Boston.

MDA was created to design human health care facilities and ultimately expanded into animal health care in 2005. Its services include designing veterinary clinics and specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals, as well as human outpatient surgery centers, medical facilities and dental clinics nationwide.

AWI was founded in 1957 and has designed more than 550 animal health care practices and hundreds of human health care facilities. It has grown its design practice to include human dental clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and imaging centers.

“Demand for innovative and sustainable architectural services, particularly in the animal health care field, has grown exponentially in the last decade,” said Rick Renschen, founder and president of MDA, in a media release. “In fact, the investment community predicts the pet care industry will triple over the next ten years.”

“Our companies have such similar and synergistic cultures that it’s as if we were made to be one firm,” said Franklin Ng, an AWI principal who now is a partner in MDA. “Now that we are one, our current and future clients will have an even greater level of service, along with unparalleled expertise and care without losing the local feeling.”

Janet Monda and Jeff Clark, also principals in AWI, have retained similar positions in MDA.