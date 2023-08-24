Fast-growing Mom Water looks within for new CEO and COO

Mom Water LLC, the fast-growing Indiana beverage business, has named a new CEO and new chief operations officer, the company announced this week.

Kara Woolsey has been elevated to CEO, succeeding Mom Water co-founder Bryce Morrison. In addition to being Morrison’s sister, Woolsey is a founding partner and has served as COO since January.

Woolsey was previously a practice manager and consultant for Jasper Obstetrics and Gynecology, benefits administrator for Jasper Engines & Transmissions and human resources manager for Oakland City University.

Adam Brames, who has been director of supply chain since the company started in March 2021, will become COO. Brames, the brother of co-founder Jill Morrison, will

focus on sourcing materials, and managing co-packer relationships and product logistics.

Mom Water is non-carbonated fruit-flavored water infused with vodka. Husband-and-wife team Bryce and Jill Morrison had no experience in the beverage industry when they devised the drink as a part-time pursuit away from Bryce’s job as a hospice consultant and Jill’s work as an occupational therapist.

The Morrisons plan to keep an active role in the company as spokespersons and creative leads.

The company was started in Ferdinand, 15 miles south of Jasper, and the drinks are manufactured in Indianapolis.

In June, the company launched Dad Water, a line of fruit-infused tequila water flavors.

Mom Water has caught on quickly. The business sold 38,000 cases in two states during its first eight months. Sales rose to 480,000 cases in 26 states in 2022.

The company is now selling in 29 states and has seen product sales rise 32% over a year ago with more than four months left in the year.

Employment has grown from 13 to 24 over the past year.

The company said it was committed to remaining family-owned and operated.

“I couldn’t imagine anyone more suited to take the helm as CEO than my sister, Kara,” Bryce Morrison said in written remarks. “She has been instrumental in our journey to date and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. We’re equally thrilled to welcome my brother-in-law, Adam into his new role as COO. His operational proficiency and experience are invaluable to our team.”