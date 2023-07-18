Fast-growing tech firm Resultant undergoes leadership change

Mark Caswell, who led Indianapolis-based technology consulting and analytics firm Resultant through a period of tremendous growth, has been replaced by a new chief executive.

Resultant announced Tuesday that longtime technology consulting executive Greg Layok has been hired as new CEO. Caswell, who has been with the company since 2014 and chief executive since 2019, will work within Resultant as an adviser to assist with the transition and join the company’s board of directors.

Under Caswell’s leadership, Resultant has acquired four companies, more than doubled its revenue and grown its workforce from 60 employees to almost 500 nationwide.

“Mark has been an integral member of the Resultant team for 10 years, and his role in shaping and growing our ability to deliver impactful outcomes and building an award-winning culture cannot be overstated,” said Resultant president John Roach in written comments. “As we move into our next chapter as a company, his continued involvement as a board member combined with Greg Layok’s unparalleled expertise and deep alignment with our values will put Resultant in the best position to accelerate our growth trajectory and deepen our capacity to fulfill our mission.”

Layok most recently spent 13 years in various executive leadership roles at Chicago-based West Monroe Partners, a 2,400-employee digital services consulting firm. Before that, he was North American Managing Director for Chicago-based Thoughtworks, a publicly owned technology company with offices in 18 countries.

“When I was introduced to Resultant, I was drawn to its culture of client service and impressed by the depth and quality of talent in the organization,” Layok said. “The opportunity to lead an organization with a proven track record and strong growth trajectory like Resultant’s is incredibly meaningful, and I am excited about the potential of the organization to drive even greater impact for clients nationwide.”

Resultant has acquired Texas-based Teknion Data Solutions in 2022, Denver-based Tempus Nova in 2021, Columbus-based Advocate Solutions in 2020 and Indianapolis-based Connect Think in 2019.

“The last several years have been an incredibly exciting time at Resultant, and I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to lead and grow this company alongside the most talented team I’ve ever worked with,” Caswell said. “I’m excited to continue helping the company as a board member and adviser and look forward to Resultant’s next chapter with Greg Layok at the helm.”

Resultant, which operated as KSM Consulting until 2021, was founded in 2008 under the umbrella of local accounting firm Katz Sapper & Miller. The consulting firm rebranded itself as Resultant after the global private equity firm Investcorp acquired a majority stake in the company in 2021.