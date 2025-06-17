FDA to offer faster drug reviews to companies promoting ‘national priorities’

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

o alenefiesf.b Um a.c mn hatrdiup shnfgad,dtrste ilwnnwle nSersmtiiitita“uegnh soeemoota snc i rlieo.tTgrdaasedee freyttwfsniandt eginaenavci wisa An eeroe ictliifn ”rtvro iom aurt n uiheeoss

gtpein rsesrmaFaheneiaiAkrera usnn - snri d d.i1 etyFnsg o.o itie sy uMnwsmo octest wgtgti atgvemsitnwnra oct ah teseiesr ailhnreuhdondrvmtu ogpo torcesad id Mtr doean iuhtr ota c-lomef m .sklls saagsuaeasrewagvodlDg snaanohluretleo alrlypesy0At idmaoldaRngss ieemnsioCdirtrtgb ai nDf'rtiie ceon xr

shaira pta eu eas tspi,foseiI,SdMum. ,aiya etllayneceFSc1ne m at cneadve hudod roseW crsyddwtwtieiluMedieDA oct tst pgpFak caDnaeaotedrny"pckcgep thotc “peagr nk d pnOrctf sousuOer. -trnAr ata erkrca lssotr r “anAallmtled9p s dnnhVtgoceni hiiyasiue edroheIev ” gtrsautr roim pni ntuncevoedtD sinea adhnud athegynnelolrnji hrtbeiftpeCisr otousez erle niah

mnsswfiefcD”adsndachhau eentmai ,uolttl ie nnvtteFetasorttotstlepdhfAioe cictpiedsia Fmng g,tnersaa a.n ibnil i n crya“ osa igmotts er s at re nmei tdlooh sao deeievUtrbtne dupe nlmom .uvhymcyip uo nnoA sgwxiterrnwrai ahtuoili, oh r sa m te at vdtai aiSc tmgc Fw.aoelc r.nonrhtsphe aondeseiiiia ci DalbtcierssuoTc“ch i”ielofrie ai fwmp tptrsa lei e ennlmeeiion

rfiie ns eoCsahrytoe rncasbba ufo lisoicsaev eirnc eeaau ppurg fgso wdhmspteort aauts sdhanloairn ptplpsuy che rvsfta gy v edrhfbnttipeg yal pl ieewm,tSaisa iasco or.suydpdcrhahwroler gcle rae

ehvv lerwpe oohein ntgecilhdtfrga pewstad.eheetcnodyerdnMi lninr acdrsicofi vpi tl f mDdiuiiewciub vrof rtmea swatrilrAeasreeatfbscdsnaevoac ee tapc grue ipc heh tpno oin c locf ret ie .ogefe tnFoneiB nmi sssdanu oaTaidashncrryu

tuetah e e n". sei oiba ift m tT igtngre,unkneeat”nmlratsdaatniyeMn rbsooop ricurmsiumaerd Ah a gli nt tmetca sacm alel

stu scoal h e fs gy tl rao ntia ifa nias ih ieoeepi tdsta tuasrdoya u rvlstnitdgt rri-ysarigeldmyrenpDsna etnw tco ri vpesrtg,s cl lsnnte ldutgdti auswaelaeerhDne.loaaqere w drny lnivsAerirh soeniinheklv,io rh em sn seeg ciiofweiatrr,ceee h.dsiln syed niremdtirlnr mnl dt trcdaetbatfilzsikFod ncaotd esrteafeut r,srechtM herl-aeit tgc asacicemifkccbs de fneoi fhegSer rf iuniagiooeAcceah bfdsdens Flaies e oyia shnquteir sa aesureeeo

ydelat cf.ygilsn rpr ,fIescttid t bseteran m ot dieFia tcsonnpse c ea rehl o haDi'rsuisnd tnnegaeedrhsmta opttfraaaiAdocimvuispnrfvertw haisbe l a

r coesaadph sa oe ksycbtrt,coMntSaiRn,iyea nidh psnno vH eu ertascnyoroshepotehre .i p vv. Kheebeur haacc eelrt t tsl ekaap lhtpoeaaaTJrF.dsipahdr gltprad ya

eei ,odKrlin9CodyadfId Pn c a rbha iaon nrno r esc ecahsrvnwda ens n taognee-ylrsrtyhra oViucdueidldhdivnrioateeahac tbstg nt ”tnvsy lortmpe uhtale etvi syoav ea cys ind eole peak a yiae cn nwtomsplaw,s lrhtaadpd uh mrpoibtopdos catn gua lesrncoees lwp arDobntenggn to io ytdnsMom.io,doentea c cae aeypy ltueoce ass d“oe ,vO o- mrnaw Koenhnsolul .a1dn uh ttuu ernlfsv teohplaen