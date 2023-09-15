Films inspired by Dan Wheldon, Nancy Noel highlight Heartland festival lineup

Documentary films inspired by two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Dan Wheldon and Zionsville-based artist Nancy Noel are expected to be highlights of this year’s Heartland International Film Festival.

The 32nd edition of the Indianapolis festival, scheduled Oct. 5-15, will open with a screening of “The Lionheart,” a film that explores the aftermath of Wheldon’s on-track death in 2011. The world premiere of “Art & Soul: A Portrait of Nancy Noel,” a film directed by the late artist’s son, Alex Kosene, is scheduled Oct. 7.

Heartland organizers on Friday unveiled a lineup of more than 120 movies, including “centerpiece” film “Rustin” and closing night film “The Holdovers.”

Colman Domingo portrays civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in “Rustin,” which will be presented on Oct. 11. Paul Giamatti stars in “The Holdovers,” a story set in 1970.

Venues for the festival include Newfields, Living Room Theaters, Kan-Kan Cinema & Brasserie, Landmark Glendale 12 and Emagine Noblesville. All movies will have in-person screenings and many will be available to view online.

Tickets and festival passes are available for purchase at heartlandfilmfestival.org. Admission prices range from $12 to $20.

Ten high-profile films scheduled to be presented at Heartland: