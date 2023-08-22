Fishers expects construction on delayed State Road 37/141st Street project to start in 2024

The city of Fishers plans to begin work next year on the delayed reconstruction project at State Road 37 and 141st Street.

Mayor Scott Fadness told the Fishers City Council during a budget presentation Monday night that the city will solicit contractor bids for the project in April. He said the city has set aside about $20 million for the project.

“We feel very confident that we’ve planned financially for this, and I have a firm commitment that we’re going to build this thing this upcoming year,” Fadness said.

Fadness added that he wants to make sure construction on a split-level roundabout at Allisonville Road and 146th Street is far enough along that beginning construction at State Road 37 and 141st Street would not create gridlock on the northwest side of the city.

In June 2022, the city rejected three bids that were higher than its budget of $26.6 million to turn the intersection into a roundabout interchange.

A financial update presented to the city council this summer said the city would continue waiting to solicit bids because material prices and labor costs were still too high. Fadness told the city council on Monday that the city has shaved about $5 million off the project’s cost.

An interim right-in-right-out configuration at 141st Street was put in place in January. Drivers are only able to make a right turn onto and off State Road 37.

Fishers, Noblesville, Hamilton County and the Indiana Department of Transportation are partnering on the long-term project to make a two-mile stretch of State Road 37 a free-flowing highway without traffic lights.

Grade-separated interchanges are complete at 126th, 131st, and 146th streets with State Road 37 reconstructed below to allow for continuous travel. At 135th Street, the signal-controlled intersection was last year replaced with a right-in, right-out configuration.

Fadness presented plans on Monday night for a $164 million budget for 2024 that includes a half-cent property tax reduction, a grant program for Fishers teachers, public safety spending and infrastructure improvements.